After scoring four against Wolverhampton, Leeds were given a taste of their own medicine as Arsenal downed them 4-1. Leeds looks to bounce back and get the crucial points to survive another struggling season.

Defeats to Tottenham and Newcastle were halted with a draw with the Wolves. Forest is seeking its first win in two months and hopes to put an end to their seven-game losing streak.

Why Leeds Can Beat Nottingham Forest

Leeds United played well at times against current league leaders Arsenal but still lost the game 4-1. Leeds is just one point above the drop zone and one point below their opponents. Leeds’ recent record is slightly better than their opponents, with two wins, one draw, and three losses, scoring eight but conceding 10 in that period.

Leeds may have an awful 6-8-14 record at the moment. Over 28 rounds, the Peacocks have scored 26 points, and this is the 17th place in the standings, with Everton in 18th place having the same number of points. With the arrival of Spanish coach Javi Gracia, the game has changed for the better, but there are still strong failures in defense. For example, over the past three rounds, the club has conceded eight goals, half of which were scored by the Gunners.

However, their 4-5-4 home record shows that they have proven themselves fairly difficult to overcome om familiar territory. The Whites held the likes of West Ham, Brentford, and Brighton to draws in the last four weeks while also managing an important win over Southampton. Leeds will indefinitely play their attractive, high-energy-style football on their home patch, and they could create a fair few chances against a somewhat leaky defense.

The home team replaced plenty of coaches this season, and with some unreasonable expectations from the brass, they are still in a position to control their destiny. Leeds’ defense has been a major problem for the team this term. They managed to keep a clean sheet only once in their last ten matches and five throughout the season. Leeds concedes 1.7 goals on average despite making 22.7 tackles, 10.5 interceptions, 17.9 clearances, and 3.0 saves per match.

Leeds has plenty of injury problems to deal with: Maximilian Wober, Wilfried Gnonto, Tyler Adams, Adam Forshaw, and Stuart Dallas are out because of health issues. Rodrigo, Liam Copper, and Weston McKennie are figured to make another start, as well as Crysencio Summerville, Jack Harrison, and Brenden Aaronson. Rodrigo leads Leeds with 11 goals and one assist. Harrison has six assists while Rasmus Kristensen has three goal contributions.

Why Nottingham Forest Can Beat Leeds

The visitors are currently in 14th place in the league, with 27 points in 28 matches, just two points above the bottom three with Leeds in 17th and with one point more than their opponents. Forest put on a resilient performance in their last match but lost a lead and only drew 1-1 at home with Wolves.

With a deadlock with Wolverhampton, that should put the Tricky Trees into focus on improving their poor overall record in recent weeks. Forest has not won any of their last seven league matches, including three draws and four losses. Their away form is appalling. They have the worst record in the Premier League with just six points from 13 games and only four goals scored with 32 conceded. Cooper’s wards have scored only three points in that stretch of games but they should not be complacent that they are outside of the relegation zone.

This whole season could become a major failure for the club which only just returned to the Premier League after a prolonged time in the Championship. The ownership spent a massive amount of money to build a new team, but there were too many problems to deal with, and the squad needed time to gel properly. While their opponents have defensive issues, Nottingham has those as well, but even bigger problems lie within their attack, or rather a low-efficiency rating. Despite the negative results in the past weeks, the Foresters have shown signs of life by consistently scoring.

There are not many teams who have experienced such major injury issues as Nottingham Forest: Giulian Biancone, Cheikhou Kouyate, Gustavo Scarpa, Serge Aurier, Andre Ayew, Chris Wood, Scott McKenna, Willy Boly, Dean Henderson, Omar Richards, and Ryan Yates are unavailable for the match on Tuesday.

For Steve Cooper’s squad, he will be relying on the services of Brennan Johnson, who has eight goals and two assists, and Taiwo AWoniyi who has four goals. Morgan Gibbs-White, who has seven goal involvements, figures for another start. The Garibaldi is only posting 10.1 total shots, 3.2 shots on target, and 3.3 corners per game.

Final Leeds-Nottingham Forest Prediction & Pick

Both teams have been struggling to keep up with the intensity of other England-based teams. Despite some drop in form, Leeds will look to impress the crowd in Elland Road to snatch a must-needed win.

Final Leeds-Nottingham Forest Prediction & Pick: Leeds (-125), Under 2.5 goals (+118)