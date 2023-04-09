The Reds host the Gunners in an exciting match at Anfield! It’s time to check our Premier League odds series, starring our liverpool-Arsenal prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Liverpool was held to another goalless draw in their fourth head-to-head match since last year. The Reds are seeking their first win since their 7-0 demolition against the Red Devils.

The Gunners keep on exploding as they notched 4-1 victories against Crystal Palace and Leeds. Arsenal is out of the Europa League after a defeat to Sporting Lisbon and they will focus on winning the Prem.

Here are the Liverpool-Arsenal soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Liverpool-Arsenal Odds

Liverpool FC: +165

Arsenal FC: +150

Draw: +260

Over 2.5 Goals: -150

Under 2.5 Goals: +124

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Arsenal

TV: SiriusXM FC, Peacock

Stream: Peacock Premium

Time: 11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT

Why Liverpool Can Beat Arsenal

Liverpool (12-7-9) finished one point behind the Cityzens last season but sits eighth in the Premier League table. They are winless in their past four in all competitions after a 0-0 draw with Chelsea on Tuesday. Liverpool matched with Chelsea on ball possession, but the Reds had seven shots and five corners against the Blues.

The Reds are having a roller-coaster season, mostly because of injuries and ineffectiveness in the back. Still, they can do a lot of damage in the attacking end and are never easy to beat at Anfield. Nine of their 12 victories have come at home, and Arsenal has not won in Anfield since 2012. The Reds have a 9-3-1 record at home, with the sole loss coming from Leeds in a 2-1 game last October.

Jurgen Klopp’s squad has won six straight league meetings at Anfield, netting at least three goals in each and outscoring the Gunners 22-4. In the most recent matchup, there was a 4-0 Reds victory in November 2021, when Mohamed Salah opened the scoring. The Reds have buried at least two goals in five of their last six league fixtures at Anfield however, and they have enough lethal finishers in their ranks to fight fire with fire.

Mo Salah has 12 goals and seven assists and is third in the league in shots (81) behind Harry Kane and Erling Haaland. Darwin Nunez (eight goals) averages almost five shots per 90 minutes, the most in the league. Roberto Firmino (eight goals, four assists) and Cody Gakpo (four goals in 11 matches) add to the danger for opposing defenses. Key defenders Andy Robertson (six assists) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (one goal, two assists), who can create major problems with their crosses, sat out most of Tuesday’s match. Salah and Gakpo also started on the bench, so the Reds should be ready.

With Stefan Bajcetic and Naby Keita confirmed absentees and Thiago not quite ready to make his comeback, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and James Milner could be deployed in the midfield for Liverpool. Luis Diaz is expected to miss out for another week as he steps up his recovery.

Why Arsenal Can Beat Liverpool

The Gunners (23-3-3) are looking for an eighth straight league victory and won their past two fixtures by 4-1 scores. They entered the weekend eight points up on Manchester City in the title race, but the reigning champs have a game in hand.

The Gunners have scored at least three goals in six of the seven matches during their win streak. That includes consecutive 4-1 victories, against Crystal Palace and Leeds. Gabriel Jesus scored twice against Leeds last Saturday and has seven goals and five assists in 17 matches. He can play alongside offensive threats such as Bukayo Saka (12 goals, 10 assists), Gabriel Martinelli (13 goals, three assists), and Martin Odegaard (10 goals, seven assists). in a potent attack.

Arsenal won the first league meeting 3-2 in October. Saka had two goals in the last meeting, including the winner on a penalty. The Gunners face another stern test of their title aspirations at Anfield on Sunday – a venue they have not enjoyed a win at in the Premier League since 2012. The Gunners have won seven assignments on the bounce in the lead-up to Sunday’s tussle, though their poor record on Merseyside means it better to turn to the goals markets.

Aside from Jesus, Martinelli, Saka, and Odegaard, Arsenal still has a lot of attacking options at Mikel Arteta’s disposal. Leandro Trossard has seven assists in 11 matches, after scoring seven goals for Brighton in the first half of the season. Arsenal is 11-1-2 on the road, with a plus-19 goal differential (28-9), and has scored in 13 of the 14 matches. They are +43 in goal differential overall, second in the league in goals with 70. The Gunners lead the league in shots (472) and have allowed the second-fewest (237).

Arsenal has really stepped on the gas since losing to Man City in February, and alongside securing seven straight wins, the Gunners have scored a meaty 23 times along the way. The return of Gabriel Jesus from injury only increases their firepower and Arsenal have enough swagger about them to go for Liverpool’s jugular on Sunday.

Arsenal is virtually at full-strength, though William Saliba is absent in defense. Rob Holding could slot in there, while Gabriel Martinelli will hope to fend off the impactful Leandro Trossard on the left flank. Gabriel Jesus should start up front. Eddie Nketiah is doubtful to make an appearance while Mohamed Elneny and Takehiro Tomiyasu remain out.

Final Liverpool-Arsenal Prediction & Pick

The Reds should be able to hold out on their own on their home turf. All directions point out that this game will see a lot of goals. However, the Gunners’ remarkable form will see them get the win at Anfield to secure the league double over Liverpool.

Final Liverpool-Arsenal Prediction & Pick: Arsenal (+150), Over 2.5 goals (-150)