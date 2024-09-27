Team USA dominated Day 1 of the Presidents Cup on Thursday, winning all five matches for a 5-0 lead. That left many fans and golf pros like Hank Haney to take shots at this biennial competition. Apparently, the International Team, which is comprised of a ton of rising stars in golf, took notice.

The first Friday Foursomes match saw close friends Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay paired up to take on Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im.

Not only did the heavily favored American duo lose, but they lost in historic fashion, 7 & 6. It was a beatdown of epic proportions. In fact, the loss tied for the worst loss in Presidents Cup history, according to golf stat guru Justin Ray.

The International Team won five of the first eight holes and never looked back. Schauffele and Cantlay did not win a single hole before the match concluded on the 12th green.

Making history no one wants a part of is becoming a habit for Team USA. Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka were decimated at last year's Ryder Cup, taking the worst loss in that event's history as well.

To make matters worse, the remaining Presidents Cup Foursome matches are almost equally embarrassing for the Americans.

Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala are 5-Down through 12 holes. Tony Finau and Wyndham Clark are also 5-Down but through 10 holes. Jason Day and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are beating Brian Harman and Max Homa, 2-Up through 11.

The only match Team USA looks to even have a chance at a point at, of course, involves Scheffler. He and teammate Russell Henley are all square, with Si Woo Kim and Byeong Hun An through nine holes.

Following Thursday's session, it appeared Team USA had a cakewalk to the trophy. Now, it appears it will be a dog fight well in Sunday Singles.