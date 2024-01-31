The Pro Bowl Games are bigger and better this year. What are the rosters, and how can you watch all of the action?

While football fans will have to wait a week to see the Super Bowl, everyone is excited to watch the Pro Bowl Games. The NFL switched up their Pro Bowl format last year, and it was a huge hit. Therefore, the Pro Bowl Games are back in 2024.

Now, we will explain everything you need to know about the action-packed weekend full of the brightest stars in the NFL.

What events are a part of the Pro Bowl Games?

Last season was the first to see the Pro Bowl rebranded to the Pro Bowl Games. For years, the Pro Bowl lacked interest from fans. Many star players would opt out of the game, and the selection process was questionable because of this. Additionally, players didn't want to risk injury, so the quality of the game was very low as players gave minimal effort.

To fix this problem, the NFL went with a whole new format starting last season. Instead of a tackle football game, the game is now flag football. There are also a number of skills competitions, including Precision Passing, Best Catch, Closest to the Pin, High Stakes, Dodgeball, Kick Tac Toe, Snap Shots, Madden NFL Head-to-Head, Gridiron Gauntlet, Tug-of-War, and Move the Chains. More information on the Pro Bowl Games format can be found here.

The changes sparked new interest as the Pro Bowl Games provided more entertainment and a less serious tone. It made it more fun and less risky for the players as well, which ultimately has led to the players creating a better product.

When and where are the Pro Bowl Games?

The Pro Bowl Games will take place over two days. On Thursday, Feb. 1, there will be the Thursday Skills Showdown. The events will last from 7 p.m. ET to 8:30 p.m. ET. On Sunday, Feb. 4, there will be the Sunday Pro Bowl Games Championship. A few more skills competitions will take place during this day, which also has the flag football game. It will be from 3 p.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET. The Pro Bowl Games are at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

How to watch the Pro Bowl Games

The Thursday Skills Showdown will be broadcast on ESPN. The Sunday Pro Bowl Championships will have a few more options for watching, including ESPN, ABC, Disney XD, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, and NFL+. You can catch both days on fuboTV as well.

Michelle Beisner-Buck, Robert Griffin III, Ryan Clark, Marcus Spears, Dan Orlovsky, Scott Van Pelt, and Laura Rutledge will provide coverage of the Pro Bowl Games.

While the new format for the Pro Bowl Games has brought excitement to the AFC vs. NFC showdown, the problem still remains that a number of the best players opt out of the game. There will be 27 total Pro Bowl replacements this season, 14 of which are replacements for Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers players playing in the Super Bowl.

AFC roster

Note: * Denotes a Pro Bowl replacement player

Note: ^ Denotes a Pro Bowler who won't be playing in the Pro Bowl Games

Quarterback: Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens), Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs), Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins), Gardner Minshew* (Indianapolis Colts)

Running Back: Raheem Mostert (Miami Dolphins), James Cook (Buffalo Bills), Derrick Henry (Tennessee Titans)

Fullback: Alec Ingold (Miami Dolphins)

Wide Receiver: Tyreek Hill (Miami Dolphins), Amari Cooper^ (Cleveland Browns), Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Rams), Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals), Stefon Diggs* (Buffalo Bills)

Tight End: Travis Kelce^ (Kansas City Chiefs), David Njoku (Cleveland Browns), Evan Engram* (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Offensive Tackle: Laremy Tunsil (Houston Texans), Dion Dawkins (Buffalo Bills), Terron Armstead (Miami Dolphins)

Offensive Guard: Quenton Nelson (Indianapolis Colts), Joel Bitonio^ (Cleveland Browns), Joe Thuney^ (Kansas City Chiefs), Kevin Zeitler* (Baltimore Ravens), Wyatt Teller* (Cleveland Browns)

Center: Creed Humphrey^ (Kansas City Chiefs), Tyler Linderbaum (Baltimore Ravens), Ryan Kelly* Indianapolis Colts)

Defensive End: Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns), Maxx Crosby^ (Las Vegas Raiders), Trey Hendrickson (Cincinnati Bengals), Will Anderson* (Houston Texans)

Interior Lineman: Chris Jones^ (Kansas City Chiefs), Quinnen Williams (New York Jets), Justin Madubuike (Baltimore Ravens), DeForest Buckner* (Indianapolis Colts)

Outside Linebacker: T.J. Watt^ (Pittsburgh Steelers), Khalil Mack^ (Los Angeles Chargers), Josh Allen (Jacksonville Jaguars), Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah* (Cleveland Browns), Jermaine Johnson* (New York Jets)

Inside Linebacker: Roquan Smith (Baltimore Ravens), Patrick Queen (Baltimore Ravens)

Cornerback: Patrick Surtain (Denver Broncos), Sauce Gardner (New York Jets), Jalen Ramsey (Miami Dolphins), Denzel Ward (Cleveland Browns)

Free Safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick (Pittsburgh Steelers), Justin Simmons (Denver Broncos)

Strong Safety: Kyle Hamilton (Baltimore Ravens)

Long Snapper: Ross Matiscik (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Punter: AJ Cole (Las Vegas Raiders)

Kicker: Justin Tucker (Baltimore Ravens)

Return Specialist: Marvin Mims Jr. (Denver Broncos)

Special Teamer: Miles Killebrew (Pittsburgh Steelers)

NFC roster

Quarterback: Brock Purdy^ (San Francisco 49ers), Dak Prescott^ (Dallas Cowboys), Matthew Stafford^ (Los Angeles Rams), Jalen Hurts* (Philadelphia Eagles), Baker Mayfield* (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Geno Smith* (Seattle Seahawks)

Running Back: Christian McCaffrey^ (San Francisco 49ers), D'Andre Swift (Philadelphia Eagles), Kyren Williams (Los Angeles Rams), Jahmyr Gibbs* (Detroit Lions)

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk^ (San Francisco 49ers), C.J. Ham* (Minnesota Vikings)

Wide Receiver: CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys), A.J. Brown^ (Philadelphia Eagles), Mike Evans^ (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Puka Nacua (Los Angeles Rams), Amon-Ra St. Brown* (Detroit Lions), DK Metcalf* (Seattle Seahawks)

Tight End: George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers), Sam LaPorta (Detroit Lions)

Offensive Tackle: Trent Williams^ (San Francisco 49ers), Lane Johnson (Philadelphia Eagles), Penei Sewell (Detroit Lions), Tristan Wirfs* (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Offensive Guard: Zack Martin (Dallas Cowboys), Chris Lindstrom (Atlanta Falcons), Landon Dickerson (Philadelphia Eagles)

Center: Jason Kelce (Philadelphia Eagles), Frank Ragnow (Detroit Lions)

Defensive End: Nick Bosa (San Francisco 49ers), Montez Sweat (Chicago Bears), Aidan Hutchinson (Detroit Lions)

Interior Lineman: Aaron Donald^ (Los Angeles Rams), Dexter Lawrence (New York Giants), Javon Hargrave^ (San Francisco 49ers), Derrick Brown* (Carolina Panthers), Kenny Clark* (Green Bay Packers)

Outside Linebackers: Micah Parsons (Dallas Cowboys), Danielle Hunter (Minnesota Vikings), Haason Reddick (Philadelphia Eagles)

Inside Linebackers: Fred Warner (San Francisco 49ers), Bobby Wagner (Seattle Seahawks)

Cornerback: DaRon Bland (Dallas Cowboys), Charvarius Ward^ (San Francisco 49ers), Jaylon Johnson (Chicago Bears), Devon Witherspoon (Seattle Seahawks), Darius Slay* (Philadelphia Eagles)

Free Safety: Jessie Bates (Atlanta Falcons)

Strong Safety Budda Baker (Arizona Cardinals), Julian Love (Seattle Seahawks)

Long Snapper: Andrew DePaola (Minnesota Vikings)

Punter: Bryan Anger (Dallas Cowboys)

Kicker: Brandon Aubrey (Dallas Cowboys)

Return Specialist: Rashid Shaheed (New Orleans Saints)

Special Teamer: Jalen Reeves-Maybin^ (Detroit Lions), Nick Bellore* (Seattle Seahawks)