Despite some rather demanding comments from PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, French superstar Kylian Mbappe does not plan on extending his contract with PSG beyond next season, sources told ESPN. Al-Khelaifi said that is it “impossible” for PSG to let Mbappe leave the club for free next summer, meaning if he does not sign a new contract, the French club will try to sell arguably the best player in the world this summer.

Sources confirm that it is Mbappe'a desire to play for Real Madrid and the money that PSG will demand for the forward isn’t something many clubs will be willing to pay. Madrid knows that it'll have to cough up north of €200 million for Mbappe, but they are awaiting either PSG or Mbappe himself to make the first move in negotiations.

Madrid nearly pulled off a deal for Mbappe last summer but the Frenchman nixed it at the last minute by signing a new deal with PSG. That sort of drama does not appear to be on the verge of happening this summer as it's clear now more than ever that Mbappe will be a Real Madrid player sooner rather than later, assuming PSG is firm in its stance.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Kylian must decide in a week or two at the most. If he doesn't sign a new contract, we will sell him. It's not negotiable,” Al-Khelaifi said on Wednesday.

Kylian Mbappe has decided his fate much quicker than the appointed one or two weeks, with his time at PSG likely dwindling. Though some clubs may try to pry Mbappe away from Real Madrid, it seems inevitable that he will end up in the Spanish capital.