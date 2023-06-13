While heaping praise on his New York Jets teammates, Aaron Rodgers couldn't help but mention Davante Adams and still be in awe of the Las Vegas Raiders wideout.

Rodgers recently went on an interview and talked about Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner and wide receiver Garrett Wilson, noting how the two have really stood out in the team's OTAs. While the two have plenty of work to do, Rodgers pointed out that they have the talent to be the best in their respective positions.

Rodgers, however, couldn't say that they can do it in the upcoming 2023 season. For one, Wilson is facing a tough task since there are plenty of great wideouts in the NFL, including Adams whom Rodgers believe is still the top receiver in the league.

“The thing I like and that I'm encouraging is more communication across the ball. We got at some point possibly the best corner and the best receiver in the NFL. There's a legit possibility I think for those two guys. Maybe not this upcoming year, I still think that Davante (Adams) is in a league of his own, but those two kids are so talented,” Rodgers explained, per NFL.com.

Aaron Rodgers is simply being realistic here. After all, every NFL fan knows what Davante Adams is capable of. The Raiders wideout was the biggest reason Las Vegas was still able to compete in a competitive division that features the likes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos.

Jets fans should be happy to hear Rodgers' praise of his teammates, though. It's certainly encouraging to see him show love for Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson, who are crucial pieces for New York in its bid to make the playoffs next season.