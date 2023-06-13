Not everybody on the New York Jets can be as high profile as Aaron Rodgers, Sauce Gardner, Quinnen Williams and Garrett Wilson. So, like every other NFL team, the Jets have some hidden gems that round out their roster.

Interestingly, Rodgers called out wide receivers Irv Charles, Jason Brownlee and Xavier Gipson last week at OTAs, perhaps blowing their covers as potential hidden gems. However, they didn’t make our list because it’s very possible none of those three will be on the roster Week 1.

And we excluded all rookies from this list.

So, let’s dive right in and examine two hidden gems on the 2023 Jets roster.

Michael Carter II – DB

Talk about hidden gems! When you speak about the Jets defensive backfield, the discussion pretty much begins and ends with Gardner and D.J. Reed. The name of Michael Carter II is rarely brought up.

In fact, Michael Carter II isn’t even the most well-known Michal Carter on the Jets. That distinction is held by the third-year running back with the same name.

Michael Carter II gets us the ball back❗️ The #Jets have 3 INTs on the day now 🔥 ✈️#NYJvsPITT



But the 24-year-old has quietly carved out an important role on the Jets defense as a nickelback. After playing well as a rookie in 2021, Carter elevated his game last season in all areas. Pro Football Focus gave him a 78.4 grade against the run and a 72.2 coverage grade in 2022, each a significant upgrade from his first season.

In fact, Carter was ranked as the 18th-best corner in the NFL last season by PFF. That’s five spots higher than Reed. Carter also ranked ahead of Darius Slay (Philadelphia Eagles) and Asante Samuel Jr. (Los Angeles Chargers). Gardner was ranked first among all NFL corners by PFF.

Carter had two interceptions and allowed only one touchdown last season, playing all 17 games and 64 percent of the defensive snaps. He’s not as flashy as Gardner and Reed but is well respected by his teammates and coaches for his consistency, demeanor and effective play.

Jeremy Ruckert – TE

For several reasons, Ruckert is the forgotten man from the Jets impressive 2022 Draft Class. But the 22-year-old very well could take on a significant role this season.

The 2022 third-round pick has stood out in OTAs, healthy again after battling plantar fasciitis as a rookie. Coach Robert Saleh noted that Ruckert has “really attacked the offseason” and looks “fluid and athletic.”

That comes after Ruckert missed valuable practice time in OTAs and training camp because of his foot issue last season. He was inactive for eight games and largely played special teams in the other nine.

However, the Long Island native did flash some in the season finale against the Miami Dolphins. He caught one pass for eight yards, the only reception in his rookie season. And perhaps more importantly, he showed up on film delivering several crushing blocks in the run game.

“If anyone watched that last game of the year when he flatbacked a couple of guys, he has a physical mindset to him,” Saleh said. “He’s got a nasty streak to him.”

The LI kid Jeremy Ruckert flashed some awesome blocking potential in Miami 👀

At 6-foot-5, 252 pounds, Ruckert is big and strong, and has decent skills as a receiver. He had 54 receptions in college at Ohio State, including 12 touchdowns.

He looked good catching passes from Aaron Rodgers in OTAs, when he got extra reps with veteran tight end Tyler Conklin sidelined by an undisclosed injury and C.J. Uzomah hobbled on the final day.

Though the Jets are in win-now mode, meaning they could ride Conklin and Uzomah at tight end, signs are pointing to Ruckert receiving meaningful snaps this season and a changing of the guard at the position in 2024.