Now the full-time head coach, Antonio Pierce is solely focused on the Raiders.

As Antonio Pierce takes over the Las Vegas Raiders head coaching role full-time, he was expected to have Kliff Kingsbury as his offensive coordinator. But after Kingsbury decided to change his mind, Pierce had an ice-cold response.

After it was announced that Kingsbury would join the Raiders, he instead changed course and took the vacant OC job with the Washington Commanders. When asked about Kingsbury's premature departure, Pierce showed off his Las Vegas allegiance, via Vincent Bonsignore of The Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“I don't talk about guys that's not Raiders,” Pierce said.

Kingsbury had been out of the league since being relieved from his duties as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. Still, he is a well-respected offensive mind around NFL circles. While he was once poised to lead the Raiders and whoever is under center, the now-OC decided he preferred the Commanders' situation.

When he dipped, Las Vegas instead turned to former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. While he struggled throughout the season with Justin Fields and company, Las Vegas believes Getsy is the right guy to craft their offensive gameplan.

Whether it was Kingsbury or Getsy, any OC will have their work cut out for them. Not only must the quarterback position be figured out, but as a whole, Vegas ranked 27th in the league, averaging 289.5 yards per game.

Antonio Pierce seemed to earn the Raiders job in large part because of the culture he was able to build in short order with Las Vegas. Kliff Kingsbury is no longer a part of that culture. To Pierce, that makes him not worth talking about.