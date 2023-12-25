The Raiders won despite this unreal stat.

The Las Vegas Raiders continue to show their true colors with interim head coach Antonio Pierce. On Christmas Day, they shocked the NFL world by defeating the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead by a score of 20-14. It was a horrible day for Kansas City, with Patrick Mahomes yelling at his offensive line, Jack Jones taunting him while returning an interception, and Isaih Pacheco falling through a trainer's table before being ruled out with a concussion. But, perhaps the most eye-popping stat is from Raiders QB Aidan O'Connell.

Despite the Raiders getting the victory, O'Connell went without a completed pass in the final three quarters of the game (h/t Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star).

‘Aidan O'Connell was 0-for-10 in the final three quarters, and he's the winning quarterback.'

Yes, that is a real stat, and the Raiders got the win despite that.

The Raiders defense got the job done

Once again, Pierce went viral for a fiery message, and his demeanor has clearly worked wonders in Las Vegas after replacing Josh McDaniels. It was all defense for Las Vegas. They kicked off the scoring with a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown, then Jack Jones recorded a pick-six.

The Chiefs scored two touchdowns, one at the start of the second quarter, and one in the final minutes of the game as Mahomes hit Justin Watson for a score. But, the defense provided enough support even despite O'Connell not completing a pass since the first quarter.

On top of that, O'Connell becomes the first rookie signal-caller to ever beat Mahomes, as Paul Gutierrez of ESPN mentions.

Despite not completing a pass after the first quarter – going 0-10 – #Raiders Aidan O'Connell is first rookie QB ever to beat Mahomes? Previous rooks were a combined 0-8 against the #KCChiefs QB, per @ESPNStatsInfo — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) December 25, 2023

The Raiders rookie QB finished the game just 9-of-21 for 62 yards, and Zamir White stepped in for the injured Josh Jacobs and ran the ball 22 times for 145 yards, including a 43-yard scamper that essentially put the game away.

Mahomes, one of the best quarterbacks in the game, threw for 235 yards with one score and an interception and was sacked four times in another poor offensive outing by Andy Reid's team as questions swirl at a rapid rate.

So, even with Aidan O'Connell sporting a goose egg for the final three quarters of the game, the Raiders escape Arrowhead with a win and are suddenly alive in the AFC playoff picture.