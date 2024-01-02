The Rams have some concerns after their tight Week 17 win!

The Los Angeles Rams secured a 26-25 win in their recent clash with the New York Giants during Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season. However, rather than basking in the glory of this triumph, the Rams find themselves confronted with significant concerns. These have cast a shadow over their playoff berth and future prospects.

Week 17 Win

Sure, the Rams' Week 17 win is a positive outcome. That said, it does little to inspire confidence in Coach Sean McVay's team as contenders against the NFC's top teams. This Week 17 game revealed glaring issues. These include two interceptions, a lost fumble, two missed extra-point attempts, and the costly surrender of a punt return for a touchdown—hardly a recipe for success.

Acknowledging the importance of winning, one cannot ignore the multitude of mistakes made against a struggling Giants team. Despite these shortcomings, the Rams secured their sixth victory in seven games. This marked an impressive rebound since their defeat to the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 5. Still, despite surpassing initial expectations, the Rams now face crucial concerns as they embark on a journey with aspirations of another Super Bowl run.

THEY SAID WHAT?! pic.twitter.com/e46nAbgK2z — x – Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 1, 2024

Here we will look at the Los Angeles Rams' biggest concerns despite their Week 17 win over the New York Giants.

Despite Matthew Stafford's remarkable performance over the past few weeks, the quarterback faced a stark downturn in the crucial game against the struggling Giants. In a surprising turn of events, Stafford committed costly errors in Week 17. He particularly struggled with multiple interceptions. This is a facet of his game that he had successfully minimized in recent times.

Stafford's struggles were amplified by the relentless pressure from the Giants' pass rushers. This led to overthrows that resulted in both interceptions. This pivotal game raised questions about whether Stafford has truly turned a corner in his career or if turnover issues will resurface as the stakes heighten throughout the season.

Offensive Line

The Rams' offensive line encountered significant challenges in this game. They had a ton of difficulty dealing with the Giants' blitz-heavy defensive strategy under Wink Martindale. The unit struggled to counter stunts and linebacker blitzes. They allowed Bobby Okereke to secure 1.5 sacks, despite not recording any throughout the season. The Giants finished the day with four sacks, seven quarterback hits, and five tackles for a loss. That kind of woeful pass protection from the Rams just won't be up to snuff in the postseason.

Pass Coverage

The Los Angeles Rams' struggles in deep pass coverage have persisted since their encounter with the Ravens. Lamar Jackson showcased his ability to improvise and consistently locate receivers behind the defense. This set a troublesome trend. The following game against the Washington Commanders saw Jacoby Brissett stepping in and nearly bringing Washington within striking distance. Even in their recent Thursday Night Football matchup against the New Orleans Saints, Derek Carr found openings late. That was despite the Rams' defensive dominance for most of the game.

In Week 17, Ahkello Witherspoon, in particular, faced challenges in pass coverage. He yielded a touchdown on a deep play. Cobie Durant also surrendered a lengthy reception, though it was nullified by a holding penalty against New York. The Rams must address these pass coverage issues. It sure looks clear that a comprehensive fix may require offseason improvements at cornerback and safety. While acknowledging the need for immediate adjustments, a more sustainable resolution may necessitate long-term upgrades in key defensive positions.

Lucas Havrisik's Kicking Woes

Lucas Havrisik's struggles in the kicking department continued. He tallied two more missed extra points. Of course, these cast doubt on his reliability. The Rams, facing a critical playoff appearance, can no longer afford to trust Havrisik. The reality is that his inconsistency, inaccuracy, and dwindling confidence have become more apparent. As such, the decision to retain Havrisik on the roster is now under scrutiny. The Rams must urgently seek a permanent solution to their kicking dilemma, with the postseason looming and the margins tightening. The hasty departure of Brett Maher and the unsuitability of other potential replacements only compound the urgency of finding a reliable kicker this offseason. The kicking position could potentially become the Achilles heel that threatens to derail the Rams' 2023 postseason campaign.

UPDATE: The Rams have just waived Havrisik.

The #Rams have waived kicker Lucas Havrisik, who is 15/20 on FGs and 19/22 on XPs this season. The Rams, who have clinched a playoff berth, do not have a kicker on the roster as of now. pic.twitter.com/tVbj7cYKT6 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 1, 2024

Looking Ahead

While the Los Angeles Rams secured a critical victory against the New York Giants in Week 17, the triumph was not without its concerning moments. These include Matthew Stafford's unexpected struggles and the offensive line's challenges against the Giants' aggressive defense. We also discussed Ahkello Witherspoon's defensive lapses and Lucas Havrisik's kicking woes. These collectively underscore areas that demand immediate attention as the Rams enter the postseason.

Keep in mind that the stakes are now elevated and the margin for error tightened. These issues could consequently become pivotal factors that shape the course of the Rams' playoff journey. Coach McVay and the Rams' leadership must address these concerns promptly to fortify their championship aspirations. This must be done to navigate the postseason with the resilience and precision required at the highest level of NFL competition.