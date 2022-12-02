Published December 2, 2022

By Enzo Flojo · 4 min read

The Los Angeles Rams will try to snap a five-game losing slump when they face the Seattle Seahawks at home in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here won’t really change much in terms of the win-loss standings, but it can help the Rams answer some questions in this most disappointing season they are having. Here are our Rams Week 13 predictions as they take on the Seahawks.

A Rams-Seahawks game is usually quite significant and exciting. Err, maybe not this season, though. The Rams-Seahawks clash this year has a bit of a different vibe since the Rams are 3-8 and without several of their key players. Guys like Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald, and Matthew Stafford are presumed unavailable for this Week 13 matchup.

Keep in mind that the Rams have allowed only 97.3 running yards per game this season, which ranks fourth in the NFL. However, without Donald, we expect the Seahawks to capitalize on this opportunity.

It’s ugly, but it has to be said. The defending Super Bowl champion Rams have just been out of it. Given their win-loss slate, the Rams are now all but out of the NFC playoff picture. On the other end of the field, the Seahawks remain in contention for the NFC West title. Will the Rams reclaim their honor or can the Seahawks win a big division game on the road?

With all these in mind, here are our four bold predictions for the Rams in their Week 13 game against the Seahawks.

4. RB Kyren Williams goes for season-high yardage

In Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angels running back Kyren Williams carried the ball 11 times for 35 yards. He also caught all three of his targets for 25 yards.

He had the most carries of any Rams player, while Cam Akers (37) and quarterback Bryce Perkins (44) both had more running yards. Williams, on the other hand, made up for it by tying for the team lead in catches. With the Los Angeles offense in shambles and Akers questionable for Week 13, the onus is on Williams to be RB1.

He has not gone beyond 36 rushing yards in a single game this year, but he should break that threshold here against the Seahawks.

3. WR Van Jefferson gets another TD

Rams wideout Van Jefferson grabbed three of seven targets for 29 yards and a score against the Chiefs this past weekend.

With Bryce Perkins making his first career NFL start at quarterback in place of Matthew Stafford, there was little production to go around in the Rams offense. However, Jefferson led the team in receiving yards and scored the team’s only touchdown.

Take note that as Allen Robinson is out for the season, and Cooper Kupp is still out, Jefferson should be the No. 1 receiver for the Rams in Week 13.

That said, the 26-year-old should get at least five catches for a total of at least 65 yards and another touchdown.

2. QB Bryce Perkins has another TD and INT

On Sunday, Bryce Perkins made his first NFL start, filling in for Stafford. Although John Wolford was there and might have played, the Rams went with Perkins as their starter.

That was the right decision. Perkins completed 13-of-23 throws for 100 yards and a score with two interceptions. On nine carries, he also gained 44 yards running. Of course, those aren’t stellar numbers, but we’ll take them for a kid who’s just in season two. We expect the Rams to stick with Perkins in Week 13.

Yes, he failed to move the ball efficiently through the air in his first NFL start, but he did lead the Rams in running yards. His first career touchdown pass was to Jefferson in the fourth quarter, although Los Angeles was already behind, 20-3. With both the aforementioned Robinson and Kupp on injured reserve, Perkins won’t have much support. We’re not too gung-ho about his production, but he should still have a decent outing.

We have him going for a total of 180+ yards with another touchdown and one more interception.

1. Rams roll into a deeper hole

The Seahawks enter this game averaging the fourth most points per game this season (26.5). This is more than some of the elite teams in the league, like the Bengals, Dolphins, or Cowboys. Seattle QB Geno Smith has greatly outperformed everyone’s expectations, and consequently, the Seahawks continue to find ways to score points on a regular basis.

Rams fans wish they could say the same about their team. Everything connected to the Rams this season has just been quite disheartening.

On paper, this matchup would indicate a difficult outing for the Seahawks, but the Rams are in the midst of a losing season. Additionally, Los Angeles has had important players go down with injuries on both sides of the ball.

The Seahawks have lost two games in a row, but the Rams are dealing with injuries to stars like Kupp, Stafford, and Donald. Even if Perkins has an above-par game, that won’t be enough to beat the Seahawks. Look for Seattle to return to its winning ways on the road here. Meanwhile, look for the Rams to dig themselves into an even deeper hole.