While there are still some months before Week 1 kicks off, the 2023 NFL season is getting closer and closer. The league released the full schedule of the upcoming season on Thursday, so fans now know which opponents their favorite teams will face throughout the year. Organizations such as the Los Angeles Rams now have an idea of what they will have ahead of them as they try to bounce back.

The Rams entered the 2022 season full of expectations. After winning the Super Bowl for the first time in more than two decades, the team tried to be the first back-to-back champion since the 2004 New England Patriots. Unfortunately for Los Angeles fans, things were far from perfect.

The team finished the year 5-12 and failed to qualify for the playoffs. The Rams’ .294 winning percentage became the worst ever by any defending NFL or AFL champion. Los Angeles is also the first defending Super Bowl champion to have a negative record since the 2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers and to miss the postseason since the 2016 Denver Broncos.

With hopes of returning to the postseason, the Rams will have a lot to do this upcoming season. With that in mind, here are the game-by-game predictions for the Los Angeles Rams after the 2023 NFL Schedule release.

Week 1 at Seattle Seahawks

The Rams will open their season traveling to face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. The Seahawks are coming off a surprising season with Geno Smith leading them to the playoffs despite trading away Russell Wilson. With the quarterback back plus rookie wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba to help him and Devon Witherspoon on the secondary, Seattle made some big improvements in the offseason.

Since both Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp are returning from injuries and the team will be on the road, the Rams should have a tough time in Week 1. LOSS

Week 2 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles will have its first game of the season at the SoFi Stadium versus the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. While the Niners still have many questions regarding the quarterback position for the 2023 season, Christian McCaffrey on offense and Nick Bosa on defense should make a big difference.

The Rams should have their moments, but following an NFC Championship Game appearance, the 49ers still have the better team. LOSS

Week 3 at Cincinnati Bengals

The Rams will have another Super Bowl contender as they travel to face the Cincinnati Bengals. Joe Burrow is coming off a season where he was an MVP finalist, and he could accomplish it again in 2023. The Bengals are considered one of the frontrunners for the title, so they will likely try to show their potential in Week 3.

With the Paycor Stadium on its side, Cincinnati should have a strong victory in this one. LOSS

Week 4 at Indianapolis Colts

Los Angeles will then face a rookie quarterback in Week 4. The Indianapolis Colts selected Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. The Florida product is still a project and might require some extra time until he is fully ready to take over as an impactful quarterback.

Because of that, the Rams have a good chance of securing their first win of the year in Indianapolis. WIN

Week 5 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Following an important win, the Rams will then have one of the biggest challenges of their season. They will host the Super Bowl runner-up Philadelphia Eagles, who added defensive tackle Jalen Carter in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Also, with Jalen Hurts set for another big year, the Birds should be a contender once again.

With the Eagles set for title contention once again, it would not be a surprise if they get a convincing road win in California. LOSS

Week 6 vs. Arizona Cardinals

The Rams will then have a divisional contest against the Arizona Cardinals at home. The Cardinals should be without quarterback Kyler Murray as he recovers from an ACL injury. Additionally, Arizona is widely projected to be at the bottom of the rankings.

Without Murray, the Cardinals might not be a match for the Rams. WIN

Week 7 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Los Angeles will continue its home sequence by hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7. The Steelers will have quarterback Kenny Pickett in his second year in the league plus Georgia’s Broderick Jones protecting him.

As Pickett is set for a breakout season, this Pittsburgh matchup could be a close one. LOSS

Week 8 at Dallas Cowboys

In Week 8, the Rams will be in Texas to face the Dallas Cowboys. Los Angeles will have Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb on the other side, which could be a tough duo to stop.

The Rams will probably have their moments, but the Cowboys should come out victorious from this one. LOSS

Week 9 at Green Bay Packers

Now without Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers will have a new identity in 2023. Jordan Love will take over signal-calling duties as a full-time starter for the first time in his career, so it is still a big question whether or not he is up to the task.

Although it will be on the road, the Rams have a good chance of winning versus an inexperienced quarterback. WIN

Week 10 – Bye

Week 11 vs. Seattle Seahawks

The Rams will have the Seahawks ahead of them for the second time this season in Week 11. Following a bye week plus home-field advantage, the result will likely be different from the season opener. WIN

Week 12 at Arizona Cardinals

Once again, Los Angeles will play Arizona. However, this time on the road. By this time, Murray could be back in the lineup but might not be 100% yet. Because of that, the Rams have a good chance of winning three in a row. WIN

Week 13 vs. Cleveland Browns

In Week 13, the Rams will host the Cleveland Browns. This time, Deshaun Watson should be the starter from the beginning of the season, which could be beneficial for the Browns in 2023.

While Cleveland will have its moments, Los Angeles will get a big win to extend its streak to four games. WIN

Week 14 at Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens had an interesting offseason. After months of rumors, quarterback Lamar Jackson agreed on a big contract with the franchise. Additionally, the Ravens signed Odell Beckham Jr. to be one of Jackson’s main targets.

With the duo ahead of them, the Rams might be in a tough position in Week 14. LOSS

Week 15 vs. Washington Commanders

Los Angeles will have a two-game home stretch before playing their final two contests on the road, starting things off with the Washington Commanders in Week 15. Washington has missed the playoffs in the past two years and will have a new starting quarterback in either Jacoby Brissett or Sam Howell.

Still, the Rams will likely get a win versus the Commanders, thanks to the help from their home crowd. WIN

Week 16 vs. New Orleans Saints

In Week 16, Los Angeles will have the New Orleans Saints with their new quarterback Derek Carr. The veteran has plenty of experience in the league and could be crucial for New Orleans’ aspirations in the next few years.

With Carr leading them, the Saints could be a dark-horse contender for 2023. This should make Los Angeles’ life very difficult in its last home game of the season. LOSS

Week 17 at New York Giants

The Rams will then have to travel across the country to play the New York Giants on New Year’s Eve. The Giants had a surprising campaign last season by returning to the postseason after six years.

They should be pursuing another playoff bid in 2023, which means this game could be extremely important for the Giants organization. That would leave the Rams in a tough spot in Week 17. LOSS

Week 18 at San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles will wrap up its 2023 season against the Niners in San Francisco. With fans on their side before a likely playoff appearance, the 49ers should hand the Rams a negative result to conclude their 2023 regular season. LOSS

Final Record: 7-10