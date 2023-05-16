A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Former Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Taron Vincent will get a chance to earn a spot on the roster of the Los Angeles Rams after he signed a contract with the NFC West team, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Taron Vincent, who is also the son of Troy Vincent — currently serving as the Executive Vice President of Football Operation for the NFL — spent five years in Columbus playing for Ohio State. He had 8.0 sacks with 58 total tackles and a fumble recovery in the four years he suited up for the Buckeyes. In 2022, his final year with the Buckeyes, Vincent posted 2.5 sacks and 25 combined tackles.

Before hooking up with the Rams, Taron Vincent was invited by the Buffalo Bills to the team’s rookie minicamp.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Rams are coming off a frustrating 2022 NFL season in which they failed to defend the Super Bowl crown they won in 2021. Los Angeles missed the playoffs last campaign after going just 5-12 in the regular season. Their defense was a letdown for the most part of 2022, as they ranked just 20th in the league overall with 22.6 points allowed per game and 18th with 341.1 total yards surrendered per contest.

Of course, the Rams hope that every move they’ve made so far in the offseason on their defense would pay off, including this latest move on Taron Vincent.

The Rams also spent two of their first three picks in the 2023 NFL Draft on defense, taking edge defender Byron Young and defensive tackle Kobie Turner in the third round.