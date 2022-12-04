By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Rams defense of their Super Bowl LVI victory has gone completely off the rails. They have looked horrible on the field, and are now dealing with several injury concerns that will only make things worse. Even with their season falling apart, it sounds like star defensive lineman Aaron Donald isn’t giving up on the team just yet.

Donald suffered a high ankle sprain in the Rams Week 12 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and was quickly ruled out for L.A.’s Week 13 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Given the fact that the Rams’ season is basically over at this point, it wouldn’t make a ton of sense to rush Donald back to the field. But Donald has other plans, and he hopes to be back in action in two weeks.

Bad record or not, #Rams DT Aaron Donald (high-ankle) hopes to return in two weeks. A look at what’s next, plus why Matthew Stafford was placed on IR. My story: https://t.co/5GyqGgKMWa — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 4, 2022

This isn’t necessarily a surprise given Donald’s status as an elite competitor. Even if the Rams aren’t winning, Donald wants to be on the field helping his teammates in their effort to turn things around. Just because the season hasn’t gone their way doesn’t mean that Donald is going to give up on his team and the rest of the organization as a whole.

It’s an admirable decision from Donald, but ultimately, his return likely won’t matter given how beat up Los Angeles is. Offensive stars Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford are on the injured reserve, and the defense as a whole hasn’t shown it’s capable of picking up the offense’s slack. Even if Donald does end up returning, it likely won’t change the Rams fortunes in what is shaping up to be a lost 2022 season.