In an industry where every sort of advantage matters, no matter how miniscule, NFL players should be comfortable as they step out on the field. As the old adage goes, looking and feeling good usually lends itself to playing well. And with injuries now part of the equation, as is the case for Cooper Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams and their peers, then perhaps wholesale changes are required.

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Kupp voiced out his displeasure regarding the terrain used in SoFi Stadium, which houses both the Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers. Instead of natural grass, turf is being used, which drew the ire of Kupp especially after Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson and Seattle Seahawks wideout DK Metcalf appeared to injure their knees on non-contact plays during the Seahawks’ 37-23 win over the Chargers.

“It’s not even close. I know there’s stuff going around the league right now, there’s some issues. Hands down, we should be playing on grass. Hands down, we should be on grass. And that’s all I’m going to say,” Kupp said, per ESPN.

Cooper Kupp’s expression of his qualms with the use of turf fields comes on the heels of Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll’s pleas for the NFL to look into prioritizing player safety even more.

According to ESPN, almost half of NFL home stadiums use an artificial grass surface instead of the real deal (14/30), which, if there is indeed a causal relationship between the use of a turf field and a higher likelihood of injuries, is a concerning figure.

Alas, the use of turf reduces the maintenance work needed to keep the stadium in tip-top shape, as natural grass requires hours upon hours of careful preservation, which, in turn, reduces teams’ upkeep costs.

Nevertheless, if such a vital part of the team, such as Kupp, is more comfortable playing on a natural surface, then maybe the Rams (and the Chargers, especially after Jackson’s injury) could make a move towards placating his demands. The players’ comfort level, as well as their physical well-being should be of utmost importance, especially as the players are the ones who make the league go around.

However, with Cooper Kupp and his Rams taking on the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday night, the 29-year old will have to find a way to stomach running his routes on what he deems as more unsafe grounds as his team tries to climb over the .500 mark.