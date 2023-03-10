Two years ago, Los Angeles Rams pass rusher Leonard Floyd was a big part of the dominating defense that helped the team capture the Super Bowl. However, fortunes for both the team and the player changed quickly as the Rams had a disastrous 5-12 season and the team has decided to part company with the outside linebacker.

Insider Adam Schefter tweeted that the Rams are planning to cut Floyd by the end of the day, and the team followed through on that prediction.

On the surface, Floyd had a solid season with 59 tackles, 9 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and 22 quarterback pressures. That season is comparable to what Floyd did in 2021, when he had 70 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 7 tackles for loss and 18 quarterback pressures.

Leonard Floyd was with the Rams for three seasons, and he had his career high in sacks in 2020 when he registered 10.5 sacks. Floyd was originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2016 and was traded to the Chicago Bears. He spent the first four years of his career in the Windy City, and made the All-Rookie team in 2016.

The Rams have been cutting salary throughout the offseason. The first headline move the team made was the decision to part company with middle linebacker Bobby Wagner. That move saved the Rams $5 million against the salary cap.

Floyd’s release will save the Rams $3 million against the cap in for the upcoming season. Additional cuts and trades seem likely before March 15, which is the start of the NFL’s new league year. One of the moves could involve trading All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey and wide receiver Allen Robinson.