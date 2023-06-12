The Los Angeles Rams have locked in a rookie contract for Mr. Irrelevant Desjuan Johnson, the last pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, per ProFootballTalk. Johnson is a defensive lineman from Detroit who played college ball at Toledo.

Mr. Irrelevant is not supposed to be an insulting term. The nickname for the last pick in the draft goes all the way back to 1976, when Kelvin Kirk became the first Mr. Irrelevant.

That summer, NFL alumnus Paul Salata hosted the original “Irrelevant Week” in Newport, California, and it's been a tradition ever since. Every year, the new Mr. Irrelevant and his family are invited to a celebration in Newport the summer after the draft.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Johnson is actually the first player from the Rams' rookie class to sign with the team, although others can be expected to sign soon. L.A.'s draft class notably consisted of TCU guard Steve Avila, Tennessee linebacker Byron Young, and two-time champion Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett.

Last year, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy had probably the most remarkable rookie season ever for a player holding the title. Purdy took over in the backfield following injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo and went on to lead his team to the NFC Championship Game before he too suffered an injury.

It's probably unlikely that Johnson makes the same impact for the Rams next season, but that's not to say it's impossible. The best thing about being Mr. Irrelevant is you have nothing to lose. There's nowhere to go but up for Johnson, and he gets a chance to prove everyone wrong.