Coming off of a 5-12 season, the Los Angeles Rams are looking to turn things around with a healthier squad this upcoming year. Right before the Rams kickoff for Week 1, Los Angeles swung a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for some added offensive line help.

The Rams have traded for guard Kevin Dotson, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. In return, the Steelers received a pair of pick swaps from Los Angeles. In 2024, Pittsburgh will get the Rams' fourth-rounder while LA gets the Steelers' fifth-rounder. In 2025, the Steelers get LA's fifth-round pick while the Rams get Pittsburgh's sixth-round pick.

Beyond the pick swaps, the Rams walked away with the only player in the trade in Kevin Dotson. Dotson has been in the NFL since 2020 after being drafted in the fourth-round by the Steelers. He has appeared in 39 games since, starting 30 of them.

This past season, Dotson started all 17 games for Pittsburgh. While serviceable, his play didn't jump off the charts as he earned a 65.4 grade from Pro Football Focus. Still, he will give the Rams some much needed offensive line depth.

Los Angeles allowed 59 sacks last season, the third-most in the NFL. Furthermore, they will be seeing the return of quarterback Matthew Stafford, who missed much of last season with injuries. Keeping Stafford upright in the pocket should be one of LA's biggest prerogatives.

Dotson won't suddenly turn the Rams o-line into world beaters nor make Los Angeles Super Bowl favorites. But with the season approaching, Dotson gives the Rams a respected veteran who can fill in when necessary on the interior of the offensive line.