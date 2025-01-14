The Los Angeles Rams have had quite the week preparing for their playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings with devastating wildfires burning in LA. Monday night's Wild Card game was supposed to be a home game for the Rams in Los Angeles, but because of the fires, the game had to be played in Arizona. Everyone was wondering how the Rams were going to handle the adversity, and they came out with something to prove as they cruised to a 27-9 win over the Vikings.

It's not easy to get ready for a game while your city is experiencing something that you never could have imagined. The Rams had to do that on Monday, and quarterback Matthew Stafford credited head coach Sean McVay for getting the team ready to play.

“It starts with our head coach obviously dialing everybody in,” Matthew Stafford said after the game on SportsCenter. “But it's been a heck of a week. Our organization did an unbelievable job of taking care of us players, our families, everybody, getting us to a safe place where we can come and practice here in Arizona, thanks to the Cardinals for letting us use their place for the week. And man, it's been a crazy one, unlike anything I've ever experienced in my, you know, tenure playing in the NFL, and we just know what's going on back home. You know, felt really motivated to play for the people of this city. It was, you know, it's been a hell of a week, so we're happy to come out with a win.”

Stafford, like everyone around the country, is shocked by what is happening in Los Angeles. However, he is proud of the way that the city has responded, and he hopes that the people of LA are proud of the Rams after their big playoff win.

“It's honestly hard to wrap my head around the devastation,” Stafford said. “You know, I'm a lot like a lot of people around the country, watching the news and seeing these homes reduced to rubble and the firefighters doing everything they possibly can to try and fight back. I was living in those conditions, knowing what that wind felt like it was. It was unbelievable. So I just, you know, proud of the community, proud of the city for the response and, you know, hopefully they're proud of us for the way we played tonight.”

Now, the Rams have to get ready for the divisional round. They will be on the road next week against the Philadelphia Eagles, but they have to go back to Los Angeles first to practice. The fires are still affecting the area, and it's going to be another challenging week. However, the team has clearly rallied together during these tough times.

“It's huge. You never want a tragedy to make, you know, make you come together and do all that. But sometimes that's what you're living through, and that's what we're living through in the moment,” Stafford said. “And to be able to make it to the playoffs, get this opportunity to come here and play in front of an unbelievable crowd. It was a bunch of blue that we appreciate big time. What a week we're going through, and they showed up for us and made it loud. So, you know, it's everything to us. We're going to go back home. Hopefully we can practice. We'll figure that out. And, you know, get ready for another one.”

The Rams will look to advance to the NFC title game as they will go to battle against the Eagles on Sunday. The game will kick off at 3:00 ET, and Philadelphia is currently favored by six points.