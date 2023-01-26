With Sean McVay deciding to remain head coach of the Los Angeles Rams, the team is now focused on building out his staff. When it comes to offensive coordinator, Mike LaFleur appears to be the Rams’ top choice.

Liam Coen was the Rams’ OC this past season. However, he decided to return to the college ranks and become Kentucky’s offensive coordinator. As Los Angeles looks to find his replacement, LaFleur reportedly has, “the inside track,” to becoming the Rams’ next OC, via Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. Anderson noted that while LaFleur has numerous options around the NFL a deal with the Rams is still the most likely, “barring a pivot in communications.”

Mike LaFleur spent the last two seasons as offensive coordinator of the New York Jets. The past year, the Jets ranked 25th in total offense, averaging 318.2 yards per game. New York struggled on the ground, averaging 99.2 rushing yards per game.

But for all the Jets’ struggles, the Rams weren’t much better. Los Angeles finished 32nd – last in the league – in total offense, averaging just 280.5 yards per game. The Rams also failed to break 100 yards rushing a game (97.7 YPG) and had a miserable passing attack, averaging just 182.8 yards through the air.

Mike’s older brother is Matt LaFleur, the current Green Bay Packers’ head coach. He worked as Sean McVay’s offensive coordinator with the Rams back in 2017.

Now, McVay and the Rams are looking towards the younger LaFleur to help reinvigorate Los Angeles’ offense. With a healthy Matt Stafford and an arsenal of receivers headlined by Cooper Kupp, the Rams will be hopeful LaFleur’s tenure with the Jets was just an anomaly and that he could help LA find their offense firepower once more.