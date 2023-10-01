The Los Angeles Rams moved to 2-2 on the season with an overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4. But to everyone expect Sean McVay, it certainly wasn't how the Rams had planned to earn the victory.

From going up big, to blowing a lead and eventually winning in OT, Los Angeles went through a roller coaster of emotions in Week 4. Luckily for Rams' fans, McVay is a big fan of roller coasters, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.

“Exactly how we drew it up,” McVay began his post-game press conference with.

Of course McVay was kidding. However, it would be hard for him not to have a smile on his face after the Rams came away with the victory.

Los Angeles got out to a 20-0 lead at halftime and scored a field goal on the opening possession of the second half, at one point leading 23-0. But the Colts refused to give up, scoring 23 unanswered points of their own to send the game into overtime.

However once there, Matt Stafford linked up with ol' reliable Puka Nacua for a walk-off 22-yard touchdown pass. The score not only won the Rams the game, but was the first TD catch of Nacua's career. He played a massive role in the victory, leading Los Angeles with nine receptions for 163 yards and a touchdown.

While the game was wacky and wild, in the end it ended in a win for the Rams. Sean McVay can't ask for much more. Heading into Week 5 McVay will look for the Rams to stick to the script. But as long as it ends in a victory, LA's head coach will take it.