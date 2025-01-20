Sean McVay took the Los Angeles Rams loss hard while Jared Verse faced the music after he couldn’t back up his mouth. Also, Puka Nacua had an honest reaction after falling short versus the Eagles in the Divisional Round, according to a post on X by Sports Central LA.

“You think of all the plays when you get the opportunities to make plays, and not coming down with them,” Nacua said. “How much that influences the game. Just wanted to be as perfect as you can in those moments.”

Rams WR Puka Nacua not quite enough

In tough weather conditions, Nacua and Matthew Stafford didn’t make enough connections. Nacua caught only six of 14 targets. But he had a good yardage total of 97. Stafford finished 26 of 44 for 324 with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Nacua said the Rams had the game plan they needed.

“Stuff we prepared for coming into this weekend,” Nacua said. “You never know what’s going to be out there, but you gotta go there and play full effort. You can’t control whether we were able to get the seven studs out there and play full force. It’s a game of inches and we fell short today.”

Rams head coach Sean McVay said the Eagles took the game, according to theramswire.com.

“Give the Eagles credit,” McVay said. “It’s an excellent football team. They were able to make enough plays, but love this group and I’m just really sad that this journey is over.

“This was a special season. It’s as much fun as I’ve had, as much as you’ve ever wanted to do right for the people in that locker room. We’ve had a lot of special teams, but this team, there was something special about them.”

McVay said the outcome left him taken aback.

‘I think I’m up here pretty shocked,” McVay said. “Because I know a lot of people didn’t think we could come in here. But we had the full expectation to come in here. And I don’t think anybody expected the end of the season to be right now. The finality of it is tough for me to swallow because of the love and appreciation I have for this group.”