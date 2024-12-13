With the Los Angeles Rams' 12-6 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 15, the former is now just a half-game behind the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West and in a position to secure a playoff spot. After the game, head coach Sean McVay noted how proud he was of his team's victory, particularly after their Week 14 win over the Buffalo Bills.

“What’s really cool is this team has found a bunch of different ways to be able to win football games,” McVay said, via ESPN. “You come off a 44-42 game the other day and then you win 12-6. Our group did what they needed to do to be able to get it done.”

Regardless of the nature of the game, the Rams have now won three straight by one score. Their 44-42 win in Week 14 ended the Buffalo Bills' seven-game win streak. Overall, they have won seven of their 10 games in 2024 that have been decided by eight points or less.

The Rams are now on a three-game win streak and have gone 7-2 since beginning the year at 1-4. Should the Seahawks lose to the Green Bay Packers in Week 15, Los Angeles would take over the top seed in the NFC West with the tiebreaker on their side. The two rivals will meet again in the final regular season game of the year with potentially massive playoff indications.

Rams face struggling New York Jets in Week 16

The Rams have 10 days until their next game, but once they return to the field, they will take on the 3-10 New York Jets in East Rutherford. This will be their final road game of the year before they play their ensuing two matchups at home.

While the Rams are on a three-game win streak, the Jets are currently riding a four-game losing streak into Week 15. However, they have a chance to get back on track against the 3-10 Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15 before they face the Rams on Dec. 15.

Entering Week 15, the Jets have won just one of their last 10 outings. They are coming off an encouraging 32-26 overtime loss to the Miami Dolphins but have still not won a game since Week 9 when they upset the Houston Texans 21-13. New York has already been eliminated from the playoffs, continuing their NFL-worst 14-year drought.