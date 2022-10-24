NFL
The Cam Akers Rams twist to Christian McCaffrey trade offer the Panthers turned down
The Los Angeles Rams reportedly offered running back Cam Akers, 2nd and 3rd round 2023 picks, and 4th and 5th round 2024 picks for running back Christian McCaffrey, per Dov Kleiman. The Carolina Panthers ultimately accepted the San Francisco 49ers’ trade proposal instead.
Cam Akers was once considered a crucial piece to the Rams’ puzzle. However, Akers is now a trade candidate after a fallout with the Rams. NFL insider Ian Rapoport explained the situation.
“Sources say Akers, who is out today due to what was described as personal reasons, has philosophical and football-related differences with head coach Sean McVay. The coach has left Akers’ future open, and sources say the third-year pro could be on the way out. The belief is that he’ll draw significant trade interest, and the team is open to a deal for the right value.”
Acquiring a star like Christian McCaffrey would have been a dream scenario for a Cam Akers deal. The Rams’ offer likely drew significant interest from the Panthers. But the 49ers simply had more to offer for McCaffrey in a trade.
LA is still expected to move Akers. Most teams would not mind acquiring a 23-year old RB with a high-ceiling. But the Rams understandably desire a lofty trade package in return.
A Cam Akers deal will need to happen sooner rather than later with the trade deadline quickly approaching. Akers trade rumors are sure to surround NFL media storylines over the next couple of weeks ahead of the upcoming NFL trade deadline.