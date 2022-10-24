The Cam Akers Rams twist to Christian McCaffrey trade offer the Panthers turned down

The Los Angeles Rams reportedly offered running back Cam Akers, 2nd and 3rd round 2023 picks, and 4th and 5th round 2024 picks for running back Christian McCaffrey, per Dov Kleiman. The Carolina Panthers ultimately accepted the San Francisco 49ers’ trade proposal instead.

Cam Akers was once considered a crucial piece to the Rams’ puzzle. However, Akers is now a trade candidate after a fallout with the Rams. NFL insider Ian Rapoport explained the situation.