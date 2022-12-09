By Jonathan Alfano · 4 min read

The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams have had a rough 2022 season to say the least. LA has dealt with roster overhaul, regression and long-term injuries to stars such as Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald. Despite all of that, the Rams showed their resolve in Thursday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

For most of the game, LA looked like the same team that has struggled through much of the season. Through the first three quarters, the Rams had just three points and barely over 100 yards of total offense, and looked like they were going to drop their 10th game of the season. Then in the fourth quarter, the Rams looked like a completely different team.

LA’s defense got the stops it needed, allowing just 20 yards in the final frame. The offense, led by newly-acquired quarterback Baker Mayfield, came alive with two massive touchdown drives late in the fourth quarter. Mayfield capped off the comeback, and an incredible 98-yard drive, by hitting Van Jefferson for the game-winning touchdown with 10 seconds to go.

Baker Mayfield 🎯 Van Jefferson 🙌 RAMS TAKE THE LEAD WITH 9 SECONDS TO GO!pic.twitter.com/28gRHbmTL8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 9, 2022

The Rams desperately needed a moment like this. While they almost certainly won’t make the playoffs, this comeback gives the team something to rally around for the rest of the season.

With that said, here are three studs and two duds from the Rams’ win over the Raiders.

Rams Studs

Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield has been through a lot in his five-year NFL career. After leading Cleveland to one of its best moments in franchise history, Mayfield played through severe injury last season only for the Browns to dump him for the highly-controversial Deshaun Watson. He then struggled to find his groove with the Carolina Panthers earlier this season, leading to his release on Monday.

The Rams claimed Mayfield on Tuesday, giving him hardly any time to prepare for this game. Despite that, Mayfield entered the game late in the first quarter and eventually became the game’s hero. In the span of a week, Mayfield went from the low point of his career to one of his highest.

Come for the Victory Speech, stay for @bakermayfield getting a game ball. 🥹💙 pic.twitter.com/tRwmm7ioTk — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 9, 2022

Overall, Mayfield completed 22-of-35 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown in his Rams debut. While that stat line may not jump off the page, the context makes it so much more impressive. It’s impossible to overstate how important this moment was to Mayfield.

Ben Skowronek

With Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson both on injured reserve, LA is rolling out a skeleton crew at wide receiver. The Rams starting receivers on Thursday night included Ben Skowronek, Van Jefferson and Lance McCutcheon. They needed a pass-catcher to step up, and Skowronek did just that.

Skowronek quickly became Mayfield’s favorite target, finishing with seven catches for 89 yards, both career-highs. He also made some truly great plays, including an acrobatic catch on the final drive. If he can consistently play like he did on Thursday, Skowronek will be a valuable asset for the Rams going forward.

BAKER MAYFIELD TO BEN SKOWRONEK 🤯 pic.twitter.com/w7AH8b1Bnx — PFF (@PFF) December 9, 2022

Bobby Wagner

While the Rams have had a rough year, Bobby Wagner has shined in his first season in LA. The longtime Seattle Seahawk has looked just as good as ever, ranking seventh in the league with 111 total tackles. On Thursday night, Wagner was all over the field in one of his best games as a Ram.

The six-time All-Pro racked up a season-high 14 tackles, six of them solo, against the Raiders. He also reached a huge milestone, hitting 100 tackles for the 11th straight season. After being a thorn in the Rams’ side for a decade, Wagner is now the centerpiece of their defense.

Rams Duds

Leonard Floyd

LA’s defensive front struggled without Aaron Donald taking up blockers in the middle. The Rams failed to sack Derek Carr even one time, and they had just one tackle for loss all game. While the entire front deserves some blame, Floyd deserves a bit more due to falling well below expectations.

Floyd was practically invisible with just two tackles, neither of them solo. After posting 70 tackles and 9.5 sacks last year, Floyd has had a very disappointing 2022 with just 45 tackles and five sacks. The Rams needed someone to step up with Donald out, and Floyd failed to do that.

Tyler Higbee

Tyler Higbee is one of many Rams in the middle of a disappointing season. While he is on pace for about the same amount of catches and yards as last year, he has yet to score a touchdown all season.

Higbee’s subpar season continued with just two catches for 11 yards on Thursday. A safety valve at tight end would have been great at getting Mayfield comfortable in the system, but Higbee didn’t do that. With just four games remaining, time is running out for Higbee to find the end zone this year.