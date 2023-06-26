A report on Monday morning naming Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen in trade rumors with the Texas Rangers got the attention of many MLB fans, and Rangers general manager Chris Young vehemently denied that he had contact with the Pirates regarding McCutchen.

“I saw there was a rumor out there today regarding an offensive player that literally we've had zero contact with that team so where that rumor came from, it really is amazing to me that those things get floated like that,” Chris Young said, according to Gavin Spittle.

There were a lot of twists to this story today. First, it was Pirates fans coming to grips that the fan favorite of their team might be on his way out once again. Then, it was a fake Andrew McCutchen Twitter account saying that he is not going anywhere fooling a ton of fans into believing that the trade rumors were bogus. Now, it is the general manager of the Rangers shutting down the trade rumors.

McCutchen is on a one-year contract that he signed in the offseason, and the Pirates have fallen below .500 after a blazing hot start to the season. It will be intriguing to see if the Pirates to consider trading a player who is beloved in Pittsburgh, and if the Rangers end up being one of the teams involved.

If he is on the trade block this season, McCutchen could be one of the top available offensive players on the market that teams can get at this year's deadline.