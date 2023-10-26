Max Scherzer returned to lead the Texas Rangers to postseason glory against the Houston Astros this past Monday. The Rangers defeated the Astros by a final score of 4-3, clinching the American League Championship Series (ALCS) and leading fans to speculate about the pitching rotation for Bruce Bochy's team in the World Series.

The Rangers got a presidential introduction to their first World Series since 2011 from a household name. Scherzer is dealing with a thumb injury heading into the playoffs' final round.

According to Rangers beat writer Kennedi Landry, the team is not entirely sure what its rotation will be for its matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks, which begins on Saturday at 8:03 p.m. in Arlington, Texas.

Bruce Bochy said he won’t name a starter beyond Game 1 of the World Series yet — kennedi landry (@kennlandry) October 26, 2023

Nathan Eovaldi has been revealed as the Rangers' starting pitcher for Game 1. He will oppose Diamondbacks hurler Zac Gallen according to the latest reports on the upcoming matchup.

The Rangers are one of six MLB franchises that has never won a World Series in its history. Sherzer went 13-6 on the season with an ERA of 3.77. He had 174 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.12. Scherzer is 39 years old and previously pitched for the New York Mets and Detroit Tigers among other MLB teams. at 6-foot-3, 208 pounds, he is an imposing pitcher with a devastating slider and a fastball.

Predictions in recent days have centered around Ketel Marte, Merrill Kelly, and the Diamondbacks' prospects for winning the World Series. One recent prediction has Arizona winning it all in seven games.

The Diamondbacks have one World Series title to their credit. They defeated the New York Yankees in 2001 behind the stellar play of Luis Gonzalez, Curt Schilling and others.