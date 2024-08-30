Corey Seager blasted his 200th home run, and Nathan Eovaldi delivered seven scoreless innings, outpitching Nick Nastrini, as the Texas Rangers narrowly defeated the Chicago White Sox 2-1 on Thursday, completing a three-game sweep.

Seager has already been recognized as one of the top shortstops in the Major Leagues, but on Thursday afternoon, he reached a new milestone that further cemented his legacy at the position.

Corey Seager's historic night

His homer marked his 30th of the season, placing him among only three Rangers, including Adrian Beltre and Alex Rodriguez, to hit at least 30 home runs in each of their first three seasons with the team.

He hit .500 in the series, going 7-for-14 with a home run and three RBIs.

Seager capitalized on his milestone home run by crushing a Nick Nastrini pitch with an exit velocity of 113 mph. This blast extended his hot streak against the White Sox.

In Wednesday's doubleheader, Seager collected six hits, including two doubles and a clutch go-ahead single in the ninth inning of the second game.

The Rangers’ shortstop launched his 200th career home run, a 406-foot shot to right field, during the Rangers' victory over the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. This achievement makes him the first exclusively left-handed-hitting shortstop (excluding switch-hitters) in Major League history to reach 200 home runs, and the 15th shortstop overall to reach this milestone.

This milestone is based on players who played shortstop in over half of their career games. Seager now ranks alongside Mets' Francisco Lindor (242 career homers) and Rangers teammate Marcus Semien (233) as the only active players to achieve this feat.

Texas Rangers series sweep

Eovaldi (10-7) tied his season high with 10 strikeouts, securing his second consecutive win. The right-hander carried a no-hitter into the fifth before Gavin Sheets broke it up with a leadoff single. Eovaldi, along with relievers David Robertson and Kirby Yates, limited the White Sox to just three hits.

Yates closed out the game, earning his 25th save despite allowing a solo homer to Andrew Benintendi in the ninth.

The struggling White Sox endured their 21st sweep of the season, marking their seventh consecutive loss and 11th defeat in their last 12 games. With 104 losses on the season, they are just two away from tying the franchise's single-season record set in 1970.

Chicago needs to win 12 of its remaining 27 games to avoid tying the 1962 New York Mets' major league record of 120 losses in a single season.

White Sox’s rookie Nastrini (0-6) retired his first 10 batters before Seager hit his 30th homer of the season, a solo shot into the right-field patio in the fourth inning. Seager also made a strong throw to first base on Nicky Lopez's grounder in the eighth, successfully stranding two runners.

Although Corey Seager isn’t matching the near-MVP form of his 2023 season, he’s still proving his value. Following Thursday’s homer, he is hitting .278 with an .870 OPS, placing him among the best in the American League.

Josh Smith, Nathaniel Lowe, and Josh Jung each recorded two hits for the Rangers. Gavin Sheets notched the first hit for the White Sox with a single to start the fifth inning, but he was quickly out when Korey Lee grounded into a double play on the next at-bat.