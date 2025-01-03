ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Rangers will face the Washington Capitals for a Saturday matinee. It will be a clash at the Capital One Arena as we share our NHL odds series and make a Rangers-Capitals prediction and pick.

The Rangers lead the head-to-head series 45-42. Recently, the Capitals defeated the Rangers 5-3 on October 29, 2024. The Rangers and Capitals have split the last 10 games. Additionally, the Caps are 4-1 over the past five games against the Rangers at home.

Here are the Rangers-Capitals NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Rangers-Capitals Odds

New York Rangers: +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline: +140

Washington Capitals: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -170

Over: 6.5 (+110)

Under: 6.5 (-134)

How To Watch Rangers vs Capitals

Time: Noon ET/9 AM PT

TV: ABC +ESPN+

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Rangers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Even amid losing games, the Rangers have found some good moments. Artemi Panarin broke Mark Messier's record, becoming the fastest Ranger to record 500 points. However, he struggled a lot in the last encounter against the Capitals.

Panarin was not his best at all in that game, finishing with a plus/minus of -2 and taking two shots on goal. Ultimately, he has done well throughout the season, garnering 16 goals and 23 assists. Adam Fox also struggled in that loss to the Caps, finishing with a plus/minus of -3 while also shooting twice. Overall, he has one goal and 27 assists this season. Mika Zibanejad had an assist in that game. Yet, he has struggled this season, scoring just seven goals and 15 assists over 37 games.

Jonathan Quick will be in the starter's crease as Igor Shesterkin is out for a few weeks. Significantly, he played well on Thursday against the Boston Bruins, stopping 32 of 33 shots. However, he will face an elite offense in this game and will be on the road in a hostile environment.

When the Rangers first played the Capitals, they were outshot 46-19. Additionally, they won just 38 percent of the faceoffs. This is where Zibanejad, Vincent Trocheck, Filip Chytil, and Sam Carrick come into the play. Therefore, these four centers must find a way to win the draw to give the Rangers more possession time. The Rags also killed all four penalties while going 1 for 3 on their powerplay. Special teams have been one of the few highlights this season.

The Rangers will cover the spread if Panarin and Fox can find shooting lanes, and Zibanejad must find a way to dish the puck to a shooter. Then, they must win the faceoff battle and control possession.

Why the Capitals Could Cover the Spread/Win

The chase for Wayne Gretzky's record continues as Alexander Ovechkin scored his 871st goal, putting him just 24 shy of the record. When the season started, many believed that would be the only reason to watch the Capitals. Instead, the Capitals have played well and are leading the Metropolitan Division. When they beat the Rangers earlier this season, they did it in a variety of ways.

Aliaksei Protas was the star of that game, notching one goal and two assists. Meanwhile, Ovechkin was also stellar in that game, finishing with two goals. Ryan Strome was good in several ways. First, he had two assists. Then, he also won 13 of 19 draws. Rasmus Sandin was also solid, notching two assists.

Charlie Lindgren recently suffered his third straight loss on Thursday. Thus, Logan Thompson might start in this game. Thompson was the goalie when the Capitals won the first game. However, he only had 16 saves on 19 shots and was the beneficiary of good offense while struggling.

As noted, the Capitals won the draw plenty of times in that game. This gave them possession of the puck, allowing them to gain multiple chances on offense. All four lines played well, but they did not allow the Rangers to get as many chances.

The Capitals will cover the spread if Ovechkin can swing open and find shooting lanes from his favorite spot. Then, they must contain Panarin and Fox.

Final Rangers-Capitals Prediction & Pick

The Rangers are 12-25 against the spread, while the Capitals are 24-14 against the odds. Moreover, the Rangers are 8-11 against the spread on the road, while the Caps are 12-7 against the odds at home. The Rangers are 16-20-1 against the over/under, while the Capitals are 16-17-5 against the over/under.

The Rangers have been tough to watch this season, while the Capitals are doing well. Even with the win over the Bruins, New York still has turmoil. Therefore, it is not difficult to go with the Capitals, as they are playing way over their heads and emerging as playoff contenders. The Capitals cover the spread at home.

Final Rangers-Capitals Prediction & Pick: Capitals -1.5 (+146)