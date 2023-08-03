The Baltimore Ravens brought in cornerback Rock Ya-Sin for an extra boost in their secondary. However, after Ya-Sin left Wednesday's practice with an injury, it looked as if his Ravens tenure would end before it even began.

But after undergoing an MRI, it was revealed that Ya-Sin didn't suffer any structural damage in his knee, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. While Ya-Sin is still dealing with pain, his knee is structurally sound.

There is no exact timetable for when Ya-Sin could return to the Ravens. However, his MRI revealed the best possible news for Baltimore. After taking some time to heal, the Ravens will hope Ya-Sin can return before Week 1.

Rock Ya-Sin was originally drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent three years with the Colts before playing for the Las Vegas Raiders last season. This offseason, Ya-Sin signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Ravens.

Over his entire NFL career, Ya-Sin has appeared in 52 games and started 38 of them. He has made 183 tackles, 27 pass defenses and two interceptions. While he isn't a household name necessarily, Ya-Sin has been consistent over his career. He has earned a coverage grade of 60 or above from Pro Football Focus in three of his four seasons.

The Ravens are hoping Ya-Sin can bring that consistency to Baltimore. While he will still need to overcome his knee injury, it doesn't seem long-term in nature. The Ravens will look for Ya-Sin to return as quickly as he is able to and get back to acclimating himself with the defense.