The Baltimore Ravens are under immense pressure heading into their AFC Wild Card matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to former NFL quarterback Alex Smith. During ESPN’s NFL Postseason Countdown, Smith shared his thoughts on the high-stakes showdown set for Saturday night at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Smith praised the Pittsburgh Steelers, who finished the season with a 10-7 record despite faltering in their final four games. The team had positioned itself to win the AFC North but narrowly missed out.

“The coaching job Mike Tomlin has done this year has been phenomenal,” Smith said. “At the beginning of the year, had you asked all Pittsburgh fans, listen, this team is going to have a chance to win the division in Week 18 and make the playoffs – let’s not forget, Kenny Pickett was starting at quarterback last year for them, right?”

Smith continued, highlighting Pittsburgh’s impressive turnaround. “They cleaned house. Brought in two castaway quarterbacks on one-year contracts, new offensive coordinator – this year has been a success.”

Alex Smith highlights Ravens' pressure in AFC Wild Card showdown vs. Steelers

While praising the Steelers, Smith turned his focus to Baltimore, emphasizing the heightened expectations surrounding the Ravens.

“I think all the pressure is on Baltimore,” he said. “Listen, they lead the league in Pro-Bowlers again, they’re most likely to have the MVP again, they are playing at home. There are no more excuses. I think all the pressure is on Baltimore to get this done. I think Pittsburgh is playing with house money, if you want me to be honest.”

The Ravens finished the season with a 12-5 record, claiming the AFC North title. The two teams split their season series, with the Steelers narrowly defeating the Ravens 18-16 in Week 11 in Pittsburgh. Baltimore responded in Week 16 with a dominant 34-17 victory at home. In that game, Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes for 207 yards, and Derrick Henry added 162 rushing yards.

Despite their strong regular-season showing, postseason struggles have haunted the Ravens during Lamar Jackson’s tenure. The two-time MVP quarterback led Baltimore to the AFC Championship in 2024 but fell short, losing 17-10 to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Steelers, meanwhile, enter the playoffs with lower expectations but a track record of resilience under head coach Mike Tomlin. This dynamic has created contrasting levels of pressure for the AFC North rivals ahead of their Wild Card matchup.

With playoff stakes high, the Ravens aim to overcome their postseason hurdles, while the Steelers look to capitalize on their underdog status in one of the NFL’s fiercest rivalries.