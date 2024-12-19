The Baltimore Ravens are preparing for one of their most important games of the season. Baltimore is 9-5 heading into Week 16 and the team is only one game behind the Steelers in the AFC North division race. If the Ravens can beat the Steelers on Sunday, it could help secure a division title.

The injury status of Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt could be an X-factor in this game. Ravens OC Todd Monken said that his team will be preparing all week assuming that he will play.

“It doesn't really change for us,” Monken said on Wednesday when asked about Watt's injury status. “We assume [T.J. Watt]'s going to play. It's much easier if he doesn't. So, you react when he doesn't, as opposed to assuming he won't. We'll expect him to play, and I'm sure he will.”

This is a smart approach by the Ravens. It is wise to assume that the Steelers will be at the height of their powers when preparing for them. If he does not play, then Pittsburgh's defense is much less frightening.

Watt was a limited participant on Wednesday after missing Tuesday's practice. The fact that Watt was able to practice at all on Wednesday means there is a real possibility that he plays on Sunday.

This game will be very exciting to watch, with or without T.J. Watt.

Aaron Rodgers gives Ravens' Lamar Jackson his flowers during ‘ridiculous year'

Josh Allen may be the flashy MVP candidate right now, but that should not take away from Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens quarterback is having an incredible 2024 campaign. Fellow NFL QB Aaron Rodgers went out of his way to praise Jackson during his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

“Can we just not gloss over what [Lamar Jackson] is doing,” Rodgers asked McAfee and the rest of his on-air crew. “I mean, he has, I think, 34 touchdown passes, I believe. And just, yeah, three [interceptions], I believe. And he's flirting with the all-time single-season passer rating record. This is from a guy who was just a runner, right? He can just run, you know? That's all he can do, right?”

Rodgers is correct to praise Jackson as a passer. He is having one of the best seasons of his career throwing the football, which would make it surprising if he doesn't win MVP.

“I love watching Lamar play and love to see his continual growth and how he changes the game,” Rodgers continued. “I mean, obviously, he's so dynamic, but he's really become such an elite passer of the football… Let's not just gloss over this; he's having a ridiculous year.”

Even if he doesn't win MVP, Jackson is still the heart and soul of the Ravens.

Next up for the Ravens is a huge Week 16 matchup against the Steelers. The winner could walk away with the AFC North crown in a few weeks.