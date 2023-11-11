The Baltimore Ravens have no shortage of options to turn to in their rushing attack, including undrafted rookie Keaton Mitchell

Arguably the biggest matchup on the NFL's week 10 slate of games is an AFC North showdown between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns. At the moment, all four teams in the AFC North are in the AFC playoff field, but with plenty of time left and multiple divisional matchups still to be played, this battle between the 1st and 3rd best scoring defenses in the league has some serious stakes.

One key member of the Baltimore Ravens whose status for Sunday's game against the Browns has been in question is running back Keaton Mitchell, who is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury but will play against Cleveland according to ESPN senior reporter Jeremy Fowler. Mitchell, an undrafted rookie out of East Carolina, unexpectedly exploded in his first bit of NFL action last week. In a blowout 37-3 win over the Seattle Seahawks, Mitchell carried the ball nine times for 138 yards and a touchdown, adding his name to the stable of Ravens who can gash you on the ground — Gus Edwards, Justice Hill, and quarterback Lamar Jackson are all plenty capable of leading Baltimore in rushing.

The Cleveland Browns defense is not only one of the best in the NFL in limiting opponent scoring, they've also been particularly stout against the run. Opponents of the Browns are averaging only 3.7 yards per carry. In four of their eight games, the Browns have allowed 75 or fewer rushing yards, including only 26 yards to the Derrick Henry-led Tennessee Titans. Just two seasons ago, the Baltimore Ravens tied the NFL record when they went 43 consecutive games with at least 100 rushing yards. In all nine games this season, the Ravens have topped the 100-yard mark, including a season best 298 yards against Seattle last week — partially thanks to Keaton Mitchell.