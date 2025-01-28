Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has been the target of fans' scorn since his disastrous fourth quarter in Baltimore's 27-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional round. But former teammate Mark Ingram is coming to Andrews' defense, telling DJ Siddiqi of The Sports Daily that “missed opportunities” from the entire team are to blame for the Ravens' early playoff exit.

“You can never blame it on one person,” Ingram said. “It's a team game and there's so many things that happen throughout the game that can affect the outcome.”

A year after coming within one game of the Super Bowl, Baltimore had championship aspirations again. But turnovers and drops were too much to overcome, including the deciding two-point conversion drop by Andrews as the Ravens attempted to tie the game. The drop was compounded by Andrews fumbling in Buffalo territory earlier in the fourth quarter while the Ravens were driving down the field.

“I haven't been able to speak to Mark, but I know everyone in that Raven organization, everyone around him is lifting him up, trying to encourage him,” Ingram said. “I know the competitor that he is, I know he's not happy about the fourth quarter of that game or the entirety of that game. He's one of the best tight ends in the game.”

Ingram noted that Andrews has always been “one of the fiercest competitors in the locker room” and holds himself to high standards on and off the field.

“I love Mark Andrews,” Ingram said. “He's a tremendous player and he's going to bounce back, 100 percent.”

Mark Andrews' reaction to Ravens' playoff loss

After having time to digest what happened, Andrews took to Instagram on Jan. 23 to make his statement to fans.

“It's impossible to adequately express how I feel,” the post started. “I'm absolutely gutted by what happened Sunday. I'm devastated for my teammates, my coaches and Ravens fans. I pour every ounce of my being into playing at the highest level possible, because I love my team and the game of football like nothing else.”

Andrews continued, “I refuse to let the situation define me. I promise that this adversity will only make me stronger and fuel us as we move forward.”

Next season is Andrews' final year under contract with Baltimore as the former Oklahoma Sooner will become an unrestricted free agent in 2026.