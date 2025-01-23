When you're a kid who dreams of becoming a professional athlete, you imagine that there will come to be a game that defines your legacy. A game in which your performance or contribution ends up being what is remembered most. But what you don't consider is that sometimes that game is one which ends in heartbreak. One in which it was your misstep or misfortune which is what's most remembered. This is the harsh reality currently facing Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews.

In Sunday's AFC Divisional Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore's final two drives of the game concluded with a pair of costly mistakes made by the franchise leader in touchdowns.

The first was a fumble in Bills territory as it looked like the Ravens were on their way to taking the lead halfway through the 4th quarter. The ball was punched out of Mark Andrews' hands by Terrel Bernard, who also recovered the fumble on the play. The second came after Baltimore scored a touchdown to cut Buffalo's lead to 27-25. On the ensuing two-point conversion attempt, Andrews had his number called with a chance to knot the game up with under two minutes to play. But as Ravens fans know, that's not what happened.

After the game, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson refused to place the blame on the shoulders of his longtime teammate, instead noting that it was a pair of turnovers that he committed that were the difference in the game. Ravens coach John Harbaugh spoke candidly about Andrews too, saying, “There's nobody that has more heart and cares more or fights more than Mark. We wouldn't be here without Mark Andrews.”

But even with a groundswell of support from the men inside of the Ravens locker room, Andrews took to social media on Thursday afternoon to break his silence about Sunday's game.

In his statement, Andrews notes that he will, “refuse to let this situation define him,” and that he'll use the adversity from this situation to make him and his team stronger moving forward.

Although Andrews, now 29 years old, has seen his role diminish slightly over the last couple of seasons thanks to the additions of Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers and Isaiah Likely, he still recorded a career-high 11 receiving touchdowns this year.