Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are currently in a standoff over his contract with the team. With Jackson’s future uncertain, the Ravens tried to sign QB Baker Mayfield before the former number one overall pick opted to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, reports ProFootballTalk.

If Jackson ends up playing elsewhere, it makes sense that the Ravens tried to bring in Mayfield. As of right now, they have one quarterback under contract, that being Anthony Brown. Last year’s backup Tyler Huntley is a restricted free agent, although it looks like he will be returning to Baltimore.

If the Ravens signed Mayfield, it would have all but cemented the end of the Lamar Jackson era. Jackson still could be out as a Raven, but it looks less likely given the lack of current options for Baltimore at the most important position in football.

As of right now, many of the Ravens brass have publicly stated their desire to bring Jackson back despite an impasse in negotiations. On Jackson’s end, it might not be so clear, as he recently announced that he actually requested a trade from the franchise at the beginning of March.

The negotiations between the two are dominating the NFL headlines currently, and a solution doesn’t look to be coming anytime soon. Why the Ravens won’t bend the knee to the former MVP currently in his prime is confusing to say the least, but there is no doubt he is asking for an exorbitant amount of guaranteed money.

For both the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson’s sake, hopefully a contract is completed soon.