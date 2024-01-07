The Baltimore running back wishes he had that one back.

In the Baltimore Ravens' Week 18 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Raven running back Melvin Gordon made some unfortunate history.

Gordon lost a fumble for the Ravens in the game, and it has been a problem in his career, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN:

“That was Melvin Gordon's 19th lost fumble of his career. It's the most by any non-QB since 2015, per @ESPNStatsInfo.”

Gordon is active for the Ravens after signing with the team three weeks ago. Gordon was signed after Keaton Mitchell tore his ACL. Gordon initially signed with the Ravens in July but was released before the regular season and re-signed to the practice squad. He's appeared in two games in Week 3 and 4, totaling 99 yards from scrimmage on 16 touches.

The Ravens have had bad luck at the running back position in recent years. Promising back JK Dobbins tore his ACL before the 2021 season before playing well in a short stint in 2022. He then tore his Achilles tendon during the first game of the 2023 season, ending his year before it began.

The Ravens found a diamond in the rough in Keaton Mitchell who was undrafted in April. He slotted into the offense nicely and even started a pair of games before suffering a devastating knee injury that ended his rookie season.

On the season, Gordon has 19 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown for the Ravens.

Over his career, Gordon has rushed 1,586 times for 6,525 yards and 56 touchdowns. He's also caught 312 passes out of the backfield for 2,513 yards an another 14 scores.