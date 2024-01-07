On Saturday, the Baltimore Ravens decided to lock up one of the key players on defense. Michael Pierce, one of the team's star defensive tackles agreed to an extension with the team.

Pierce was grateful for the extension from the Ravens, especially after battling injuries over the last two seasons, according to Ravens reporter Carita Parks:

The extension is for 2-years and $7.5 million through the 2025 season.

The 31-year old has 37 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a pair of fumble recoveries this season for the Ravens.

The Ravens are firing on all cylinders right now. They've locked up the first seed in the AFC despite season-ending injuries to players such as Mark Andrews and J.K Dobbins. Their defense, which has always been phenomenal, is now being supported by an explosive offense headed by Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens did fall 17-10 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in their final regular season game. Baltimore rested multiple starters ahead of their entry into the playoffs.

In addition to Jackson, receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers, safety Kyle Hamilton, cornerback Marlon Humphrey and guard Kevin Zeitler were among the big names on the inactive list for the Ravens. Star linebacker Roquan Smith was active but did not play.

Jadaveon Clowney was happy to play in the game, however. He needed one more sack to hit a $750,000 contract bonus. After he did so, he celebrated his newfound money with an epic dance:

Pierce and the Ravens now get to enjoy a first-round bye before hosting its playoff opener.

 