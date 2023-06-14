The new addition to the Baltimore Ravens is star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. OBJ has been doing well in his injury recovery. The ACL tear cost him his stint with the Los Angeles Rams. He unveiled how his recovery journey went and gave an update on his injury status.

Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. is a star-studded name known across sports. However, there were few insights regarding his injury in the 2022 Super Bowl. Although, he was in the Ravens minicamp. The Ravens receiver disclosed his feelings during the 16-month recovery journey, per Ian Nicholas Quillen of AP News.

“It’s a process. It’s hard when you get to the pinnacle of success in this sport and you feel like it was taken away from you. It wasn’t easy to live with. It was very hard to go through that. And then have surgery and your son was born four days after, so many mixed emotions that I’ve had to deal with over the years. But it kind of all gets put to rest,” said Odell Beckham Jr.

The 30-year-old put up serviceable numbers before his injury. He is expected to do the same with the Ravens. OBJ had 44 receptions and 537 receiving yards throughout his stint with the Rams. The Ravens understand that their new WR is an aging star. Nevertheless, OBJ gave his all in the training sessions. Even Coach John Harbaugh was amazed.

“Nobody worked harder at practice. Nobody worked harder in the weight room. The guy came to special teams meetings. I mean he was into football,” the Ravens coach proudly declared.

Odell Beckham Jr still has a lot to prove and a lot to play.