It is difficult to recall a similar NFL journey to that of Baltimore Ravens' Odell Beckham Jr. He burst onto the scene as an electrifying star who made jaws drop with an incredible one-handed touchdown catch. He was then labeled as the next “prima donna” wide receiver, a title that stuck with him on two different teams. Ultimately, Beckham found redemption right before a devastating injury denied him proper glory.

Now, he has to prove himself all over again. And with a new team. The 30-year-old wideout is gearing up for Ravens training camp, which will mark his official return from a torn ACL he suffered in Super Bowl 56 in 2022. Beckham was an instrumental part of the Los Angeles Rams' title run and was well on his way to being crowned the big game's MVP after tallying 52 yards and a touchdown in the first half.

The championship celebration was still a euphoric moment for him, but it preceded a long road to recovery that has many fans doubting his long-term durability. Beckham is not interested in dwelling on the past, though, and is displaying his signature confidence.

“The doubts are for whoever has them to have them, but it's not what enters my mind and my body,” the three-time Pro Bowler told ESPN's Jamison Hensley. “I know what I can do.”

That high level of self-belief has taken the receiver to the Ravens. He waited for the right offer and signed a one-year, $15 million contract with the AFC North power in April. Alongside rookie Zay Flowers, tight end Mark Andrews and, of course Lamar Jackson, Baltimore's offense could be as deep and dangerous as it has been in a long time.

Odell Beckham Jr., just as he was with the Rams, will again be the X-factor. The next chapter of his wildly unpredictable story begins July 26, the first day of training camp.