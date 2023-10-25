For years, the NFL trade deadline was just a day in the calendar, and action was usually pretty quiet. That has changed in recent years, though, and the deadline day is one of the most hectic days on the sports calendar. In 2022, there were a record number of trades. There were 10 players traded in 12 deals at the trade deadline, the most in 30 years. There were even a few players traded in the weeks leading up to the deadline, and the 20 players traded overall during the season were the most in league history. The 2023 NFL trade deadline is coming up, and a few deals have already been made before the Oct. 31 deadline. With that said, in this article, we are going to be re-grading NFL trades from the 2022 deadline.

Re-grading biggest 2022 NFL trade deadline deals

Bradley Chubb heads to Miami

Dolphins acquire: Bradley Chubb, 2025 fifth-round pick

Broncos acquire: Chase Edmonds, 49ers 2023 first-round pick, 2024 fourth-round pick

Trade date: Nov. 1 (deadline day)

Dolphins grade: B+

The Miami Dolphins have been accumulating talent slowly but surely over the last few seasons. One such piece they traded for was Bradley Chubb at last year's deadline. Chubb has been far from a perfect player in Miami, but he has also been solid. He only had 2.5 sacks after coming to Miami last year, but he is tied for the team lead with four this season.

Chubb is a big body that can thrive as both a pass rusher and as a run-stopper. He hasn't been a superstar in Miami, so giving up a first-round pick was too steep of a price. Still, quality edge rushers are hard to come by, and the Dolphins have been one of the best teams in 2023, so you can't be too mad at their decision to add Chubb through the trade market. Without Chubb, the Dolphins would have a glaring weakness on their front seven.

Broncos grade: B

For the Broncos, Bradley Chubb seemed destined to head out of town. Getting anything for the pass rusher was a plus, but getting a first-round pick was a steal. Granted, it was a late first-rounder. Moving on from Chubb meant the Broncos didn't have to give him the massive deal he got in Miami, and that is a plus as well. The reason this trade isn't graded higher is that the Broncos flipped this pick to trade for head coach Sean Payton. After being pick-deprived after the Russell Wilson trade, the Broncos gave up their best chance at adding young talent to a weak roster. Payton was supposed to come in and turn the program around, but the early part of his Broncos tenure has been a disaster.

Suspended superstar Calvin Ridley goes to the Jaguars

Jaguars acquire: Calvin Ridley

Falcons acquire: 2023 fifth-round pick, 2024 conditional fourth-round pick

Trade date: Nov. 1 (deadline day)

Jaguars grade: A-

This was a low-risk, high-reward trade at the time of the move and remains so now. Ridley had a stellar training camp, and he seemed destined to return from his suspension and break onto the scene as one of the best receivers in football in 2023. That hasn't quite been the case. He is third on the Jaguars in receptions and second in receiving yards, so his numbers have been a little bit disappointing. Still, the Jaguars got him for next to nothing at the NFL trade deadline, and he has still contributed to a hot start by the Jacksonville offense.

Falcons grade: D

The Falcons' roster has some young and intriguing pieces, but one more weapon would have done wonders for their offense. Kyle Pitts has finally started to break out, and Bijan Robinson is a future star, but Desmond Ridder has struggled to get them the ball. If Ridley was still on the team, he would open things up more for the Falcons' offense. The 2023 pick was moved for Jeff Okudah. The often-injured cornerback was injured again to start this season. While the former number three overall pick has looked okay since returning, he is teetering on the line of bust territory.

Dolphins add to their running back room

Dolphins acquire: Jeff Wilson Jr.

49ers acquire: 2023 fifth-round pick

Trade date: Nov. 1 (deadline day)

Dolphins grade: D-

At the time, the Dolphins had perhaps the most suspect running back room in the NFL. Now, Miami has the best rushing attack in football, but Wilson hasn't been a reason why. Wilson missed the first six weeks of 2023, and Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane emerged as a killer one-two punch. The Dolphins would have been better keeping their pick and using it on defensive help. If there is a saving grace for Miami, it is that Wilson has returned from injury. However, in his Week 7 debut, he had zero carries and only one target. Salvon Ahmed has seemingly even surpassed him in Miami's plans.

49ers grade: A

The fifth-round pick turned into Darrell Luter Jr., and while the cornerback hasn't recorded a snap yet, his potential is still high. Getting a fifth-round pick for an aging running back who was going to be buried on the depth chart was a solid move.

Chase Claypool gets traded to the Bears

Bears acquire: Chase Claypool

Steelers acquire: 2023 second-round pick

Trade date: Nov. 1 (deadline day)

Bears grade: F-

The trade for Chase Claypool was one of the worst in recent memory. Giving up a second-round pick seemed high at the time. It is outrageous when looking back now. Claypool had just 18 catches for 191 yards in two different seasons with the Bears before they shipped him off to Miami this year. To make matters worse, Claypool had become a locker-room distraction and was even a healthy scratch with the Bears.

Steelers grade: A

Considering Claypool hasn't done anything since the trade, the move has been confirmed as a savvy one by the Steelers. The second-round pick the Steelers got was not just any second-rounder either. It was the first pick in the second round during a year that the Dolphins forfeited a first-round pick, basically making it a first-round selection itself. The Steelers took advantage and selected Joey Porter Jr. Not only is Porter Jr. a promising young cornerback, but it was a heart-warming choice as Porter Jr.'s dad was a key member of the early 2000s Steelers teams. Porter Jr. was expected to go in the middle of the first round, making the choice even better, and it wouldn't have been possible without the Claypool trade.

T.J. Hockenson gets moved to Minnesota

Vikings acquire: T.J. Hockenson, 2023 fourth-round pick, 2024 conditional fourth-round pick

Lions acquire: 2023 second-round pick, 2024 third-round pick

Trade date: Nov. 1 (deadline day)

Vikings grade: A

The Vikings started off the season 1-4, but the offense was never the problem. In fact, the Vikings' offense has the most passing touchdowns and the second-most passing yards in 2023. A big part of the reason why is because Hockenson has taken his game up a notch since landing in Minnesota. The direction of Minnesota is unclear, but as it stands, their offense and T.J. Hockenson are very good. Hockenson, Justin Jefferson, and Jordan Addison can form one of the best trios in football for a long time.

Lions grade: B-

Part of the Lions' justification for trading Hockenson was that they weren't playoff contenders at the time. However, the Lions ended up winning eight of their last 10 games and nearly made the playoffs last season. Hockenson could have helped with that, but the Lions ended up finding a fine replacement in the draft. Sam LaPorta is one of the budding stars on one of the league's best offenses, so Hockenson's loss doesn't hurt too much, especially considering he netted a massive contract in Minnesota.

One of the best running backs goes to San Francisco

49ers acquire: Christian McCaffrey

Panthers acquire: 2023 second-round pick, 2023 third-round pick, 2023 fourth-round pick, 2024 fifth-round pick

Trade date: Oct. 20 (pre-deadline)

49ers grade: A+

Since joining the 49ers, Christian McCaffrey has solidified his position as the best running back in the NFL. McCaffrey has scored a touchdown in 16 straight games, which is one shy of the NFL record. McCaffrey is a Swiss army knife on the 49ers offense. He is both elite as a pass catcher and in the ground game. He even had a game scoring a touchdown as a runner, receiver, and by throwing the ball. Usually, trading high-round draft picks for a veteran running back is a mistake, but that was not the case here. McCaffrey has made the Niners legit Super Bowl contenders.

Panthers grade: B-

This is a tough NFL trade deadline move to grade for the Panthers. The second-rounder they got back for McCaffrey was used to trade up to the number one overall pick. The Panthers took Bryce Young, and the rookie quarterback is the future of the franchise. However, losing McCaffrey (and D.J. Moore in the aforementioned trade for Young) resulted in the Panthers having very few weapons around their rookie signal-caller. It has led to Young struggling, especially in comparison to C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson, his rookie quarterback peers. Still, the team is all in on Young, and he was the guy they wanted in the draft, so you can't fault the team for making the moves to acquire him.

Ravens trade for Roquan Smith

Ravens acquire: Roquan Smith

Bears acquire: A.J. Klein, 2023 second-round pick, 2023 fifth-round pick

Trade date: Oct. 31 (day before deadline)

Ravens grade: A-

The Baltimore Ravens always seem to have great linebackers, so Roquan Smith seems like the perfect fit. He forms an excellent duo with Patrick Queen in the middle of the Baltimore defense. Smith has been incredibly productive since joining the Ravens. He was. Pro Bowler and First-Team All-Pro member last year and is one of the best run stoppers in football. This warrants a high re-grade for the Ravens. The only issue with their trade is they gave up a lot for an off-ball linebacker, a position that has been devalued in the NFL and can usually be acquired for cheap.

Bears grade: C+

The deal alone at the NFL trade deadline was a good move for the Bears. Rebuilding teams should look to acquire draft compensation for veterans who are going to be tough to resign, and the Bears were able to avoid giving Smith the historic deal that he got in Baltimore. However, the Bears went out and splurged on linebackers themselves. They signed Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards to lucrative deals to try and emulate what Smith could do on the football field. However, the linebackers are simply not as good as Smith. In a vacuum, this trade was solid, but the succeeding moves lowered the re-grade slightly.

Chiefs added a weapon for Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs acquire: Kadarius Toney

Giants acquire: 2023 third-round pick, 2023 sixth-round pick

Trade date: Oct. 27 (pre-deadline)

Chiefs grade: B-

Kadarius Toney was enough of a disappointment with the New York Giants that they were willing to quickly move off of the former first-rounder at the 2022 NFL trade deadline. He was expected to blossom with the best quarterback in the NFL throwing him the ball, but his injury problems have remained, and he hasn't been consistent when on the field. Still, Toney directly helped the Chiefs win a Super Bowl. While he only played six offensive snaps in Super Bowl LVII, he had a go-ahead touchdown and a massive 65-yard punt return. Those moments were enough to warrant a B- grade, but the rest of his Chiefs career has been worse than that. Toney is still only 24 years old, and he has the potential to get better in the Chiefs system.

Giants grade: C-

There is clearly bad blood between New York and Toney, and that was part of the reason they had to move off of him. Getting two picks – one of which was a third-rounder – for a player who hadn't produced was solid value for the Giants. Still, they may have jumped ship slightly too early, considering Toney was traded only a year and a half into his career. There was still time to develop in New York, and the Giants could have used more talent this season as they currently have the least amount of touchdowns in the NFL.

Other 2022 NFL trade deadline deals

Bears trade Robert Quinn to the Eagles in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round pick.

Chosen Anderson was traded from the Panthers to the Cardinals.

Nyheim Hines went to the Bills, while Zach Moss and a 2023 conditional sixth-round pick went to the Colts.

Falcons defensive back Dean Marlowe goes to the Bills for a 2023 seventh-round pick.

Chiefs trade Rashad Fenton to the Falcons for a conditional seventh-rounder.

Commanders trade Williams Jackson III and a 2025 seventh-rounder to the Steelers for a 2024 sixth-round pick.

Jets get a 2024 fourth-round pick from the Broncos for Jacob Martin and a 2024 fifth-round choice.

Jonathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round draft pick went to the Cowboys for a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Raiders.

Jets traded for the Jaguars' James Robinson for a late-round pick.