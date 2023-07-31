The Boston Red Sox head on the road to take on the Seattle Mariners in game one of a three-game series Friday evening at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Mariners. So let's check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Red Sox-Mariners prediction and pick.

Boston (56-49) is coming off a series loss to the San Francisco Giants while losing their last two games by a combined two runs. Their offense has been stagnant over their last four games just averaging 3.1 runs per game over that span. What has been going right for them is that their pitching has held their opposition in check not allowing more than four runs in a single game in their last six games. If their bats can get hot to start this series against the Mariners they can get back into the win column and start streaking at the right time.

Seattle (54-51) took two of three on the road in their series against the Arizona Diamondbacks all while winning four out of their last five games. They get to welcome the slumping Boston Red Sox to town in their efforts to gain ground on the division-leading Texas Rangers who are 5.5 games ahead of them. The Mariners hope their recent success that has them winning seven of their last 10 games continues into tonight's series opener as they continue to streak towards a potential playoff birth at the season's end.

Here are the Red Sox-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Mariners Odds

Boston Red Sox: +110

Seattle Mariners: -130

Over: 7.5 (-110)

Under: 7.5 (-110)

How To Watch Red Sox vs. Mariners

TV: FOX

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Red Sox Will Win

The Boston Red Sox and the Seattle Mariners are set to face off on Monday night, with Nick Pivetta and George Kirby slated to start on the mound. The Red Sox are currently the slight underdogs coming into tonight's matchup with the Mariners. Nick Pivetta (7-5, 4.11 ERA) has been one of the best pitchers in baseball over the past two months. He has a 1.98 ERA in his last eight starts, and he has struck out 53 batters in 47 innings. He is also a ground-ball pitcher, which should play well against the Mariners, who have a below-average fly-ball rate. Also, Pivetta has had reverse home vs. away splits this season and has had much more success away from Fenway Park. He has a 3.60 ERA with a 2-1 record and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings on the road this season. George Kirby (9-8, 3.49 ERA) has also been solid this season, but he has not been as consistent as Pivetta. He has a 3.49 ERA, but he has also had some struggles with giving up contact as of late. While he is striking out batters at a high clip, he is still giving up a ton of hard contact. Just in his last three games alone, he's giving up 19 hits, 11 earned runs, and three home runs. The Red Sox bats have a chance to get hot in tonight's matchup which is just what they need to kickstart a hot streak as they attempt to contend for a playoff spot.

Why The Mariners Will Win

George Kirby has had success against the Red Sox in the past. In a game earlier this season, Kirby pitched 6 2/3 innings of one-run ball, showcasing his ability to keep the Red Sox batters at bay. Kirby also has been a reliable pitcher for the Mariners this season. With a 3.49 ERA and 1.08 WHIP, he has shown the ability to limit opponents' scoring opportunities. His mix of a mid-90 mph fastball and a hard slider has proven effective in keeping batters off balance. If Kirby can continue to pitch well and keep the Red Sox offense in check, it will greatly increase the Mariners' chances of winning. The Mariners have been playing well recently, winning 10 of their last 14 games. This positive momentum and confidence could carry over into the game against the Red Sox. If the Mariners can continue their strong performance both on the mound and at the plate, they will have a good chance of securing a victory. Final Red Sox-Mariners Prediction & Pick

The Boston Red Sox and the Seattle Mariners are both fighting for a wild card spot at this point of the season. While the Mariners are only 5.5 games back of the division-leading Texas Rangers they will need a lot to happen to contend for a division title by season's end but a wild card spot is certainly in reach for both teams. Right now, while Nick Pivetta seems to be pitching better as of late I trust in George Kirby to keep this Boston Red Sox lineup in check more than the Mariners who have been averaging 5 runs per game in their last four compared to the Red Sox's 3.1. Ultimately, this should be a closely contested matchup through the Mariners are able to squeak out

Final Red Sox-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Seattle Mariners (-130), Under 7.5 (-110)