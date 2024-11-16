ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Detroit Red Wings and their fans believed this would finally be the year where they saw some improvement. However, after a loss on Friday night, the Red Wings have more questions than answers heading into their second game of a back-to-back against the Los Angeles Kings. It hasn't been a perfect start for the Kings, but they still sit second in the Pacific Division with a 9-6-3 record. The Red Wings are seventh in the Atlantic Division with a 7-8-1 mark. Detroit may not have had a perfect past few seasons, but they owned the season series against Los Angeles last year with two wins, including one in a shootout. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Red Wings-Kings prediction and pick.

The Red Wings were showing glimpses of improvement at the beginning of the season, but they've now lost three of their past four games and six of their past ten. Their loss against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night was incredibly disappointing, as they needed to win that first leg of the back-to-back to avoid going 0-2 with a much more difficult test on Saturday night. The Red Wings have the pieces to right the ship, but there isn't much hope in the dressing room.

The Kings' recent form could be a source of some hope. They've lost three of their past four games, which includes matchups with the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, and Colorado Avalanche. The Kings' record is impressive when they lost Drew Doughty and Arthur Kaliyev early in the season and now have Darcy Kuemper on the shelf.

Here are the Red Wings-Kings NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Red Wings-Kings Odds

Detroit Red Wings: +1.5 (-140)

Moneyline: +165

Los Angeles Kings: -1.5 (+120)

Moneyline: -200

Over: 6 (-110)

Under: 6 (-110)

How To Watch Red Wings vs. Kings

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Fanduel Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Red Wings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Red Wings succeeded against the Kings last season, winning two games as an underdog in this odds range. It makes sense, as Detroit plays high speed in its top six, while the Kings aren't as mobile on its blue line. It's the same reason the Edmonton Oilers have beaten the Kings in three straight playoff appearances: They tend to overwhelm the slower group. Detroit isn't as offensively gifted this season, but they'll benefit from playing David Rittich instead of Darcy Kuemper in this game.

Kuemper had a 4-2-3 record with a 2.65 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage before his injury. It's a down year for goalies, so the save percentage was above average compared to other years. Rittich hasn't had the same success in just as many appearances, owning a 5-4-0 record but a 2.71 goals-against average and a .887 save percentage. Cam Talbot has been lights out in net for Detroit this year, recording a 2.34 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage.

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kings' recent form has been subpar, and they need a win just as badly as the Red Wings. After a short road trip, they return home with three days' rest, and they should be the fresher team after Detroit played Friday night. The Kings' offense has been better than the Red Wings this season, averaging 3.17 goals per game to Detroit's 2.56.

Final Red Wings-Kings Prediction & Pick

Cam Talbot will likely get the start in this game as a revenge factor after Los Angeles let him walk in favor of Darcy Kuemper. It wasn't an excellent finish to the season for Talbot in 2023-24, but the All-Star has regained his first-half form this year. The big question is whether he can keep it going for an entire year this time, but for now, we can capitalize on his success.

The Wings are desperate for a win after losing to the lowly Ducks on Friday night, and we can be hopeful that the short trip to Los Angeles won't allow the fatigue factor to set in. Playing a team they've had so much success against could be the boost they need.

Final Red Wings-Kings Prediction & Pick: Red Wings ML (+165)