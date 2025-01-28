Cincinnati Reds' Shortstop Elly De La Cruz is your MLB The Show 25 Cover Athlete. The 2024 stolen bases leader and All-Star recently confirmed the news on social media, which gives us a bit more information about the game. Interestingly, Cruz's social media post comes before any official announcement from San Diego Studio, the series' developer. Nevertheless, let's dive right in.

Who is the MLB The Show 25 Cover Athlete?

Cincinnati Reds' Shortstop Elly De La Cruz is the MLB The Show 25 Cover Athlete. The 23 year-old All-Star announced the news himself on social media in a short, 11-second video. In the video, Cruz said: “I'm excited to be on the cover of MLB The Show 25. You already know Imma' beat everyone!”

Although we're still waiting for developer San Diego Studio to unveil the new cover, we now know who is going to be on it. Unfortunately though, that's about all the new information we know about MLB The Show 25 right now.

Elly De La Cruz makes for an interesting choice for the MLB The Show 25 cover. Although he's only entering his third season, Cruz has quickly become one of the league's more popular players. He also enjoyed a successful 2024 season in which he earned an All-Star nod. Furthermore, Cruz finished the year with more stolen bases than anyone else in the league.

Additionally, Cruz is an extremely fast player, whether he's throwing or running. And at 6'5′”, he's incredibly tall. Between that and the skills he displays on the field, it's no wonder he earned the spot. It's also great for San Diego Studio to select a young athlete to embrace the future generation of baseball players and fans. It's certainly a big accomplishment for Cruz, who will hope to achieve even more this season.

Last year, Blue Jays' First Baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr graced the cover of MLB The Show 24. This year, another player of Dominican descent is stepping up to the plate to grace the cover again. We hope to see Cruz enjoy another successful season full of exciting moments and stolen bases.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the MLB The Show 25 cover. We look forward to hearing more about the game as we approach its launch. In the meantime, check out some of the recent RTTS details shared earlier this month from the developers.

For more gaming and MLB news, visit ClutchPoints. Lastly, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.