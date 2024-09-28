ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is an NL Central clash to finish the year as the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Reds-Cubs prediction and pick.

Reds-Cubs Projected Starters

Nick Martinez vs. Kyle Hendricks

Nick Martinez (10-6) with a 3.22 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP

Last Start: Martinez went six innings, giving up two hits. He would not allow a run as he struck out nine and took the win over the Pirates.

2024 Road Splits: Martinez is 5-2 on the road this year with a 2.31 ERA and a .179 opponent batting average in seven starts and 19 total appearances on the road.

Kyle Hendricks (4-12) with a 6.28 ERA and a 1.51 WHIP.

Last Start: Hendricks went 5.1 innings, giving up nine hits and a walk. He would allow four runs and take a loss to the Nationals.

2024 Home Splits: Hendricks is just 1-7 at home this year in ten starts. He has a 5.30 ERA and a .300 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Cubs Odds

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-205)

Moneyline: +106

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+172)

Moneyline: -124

Over: 7 (-122)

Under: 7 (+100)

How to Watch Reds vs. Cubs

Time: 2:20 PM ET/ 11:20 AM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Reds are tied for 15th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 26th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging. Spencer Steer has led the way this year. He is hitting .228 this year with 20 home runs and 92 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 25 bases with 74 runs scored. Elly De La Cruz has also been great this year. He is hitting .261 on the year with 25 home runs and 74 RBIs. Further, De La Cruz has stolen 65 bases and scored 104 times this year. Rounding out the best bats on the year in Jonathan India. He is hitting .246 with a .354 on-base percentage. India has 15 home runs, 58 RBIs, and 83 runs scored.

Tyler Stephenson has been the hot bat in the last week. He is hitting .250 in the last week with a home run, six RBIs, and five runs scored. Meanwhile, Elly De La Cruz has hit .346 in the last week with a home run, five RBIs, a stolen base, and four runs scored. Finally, Jonathan India is hitting .294 in the last week with a home run, two RBIs, and three runs scored. The Reds have hit .212 in the last week with five home runs and 21 runs scored in six games.

Current Reds have 50 career at-bats against Kyle Hendricks. They are hitting just .220 against Hendricks. Jonathan Indian has the most experience, going 4-17. Meanwhile, Will Benson is just 1-3, but with two RBIs. Jake Fraley is 2-6 with a home run and three RBIs.

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cubs are tenth in runs scored this year while sitting 15th in batting average, tenth in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging. Ian Happ led the way this year. He is hitting .244 this year with a .343 on-base percentage. Happ has 25 home runs and 86 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 13 bases and scored 89 times. Seiya Suzuki is also having a solid year. He is hitting .281 on the year with a .361 on-base percentage. Suzuki has 21 home runs and 73 RBIs while scoring 73 times on the year. Rounding out the top bats on the year is Cody Bellinger. Bellinger is hitting .267 this year with a .326 on-base percentage. He has 18 home runs, 78 RBIs, and has scored 72 times.

Cody Bellinger has been the hot bat in the last week. He is hitting .240 in the last week with eight RBIs and two runs scored. Meanwhile, Nico Hoerner is hitting .364 in the last week with two home runs and five RBIs. He has also scored five times in the last week while stealing a base. Rounding out the top bats in the last week is Seiya Suzuki. He is hitting .353 in the last week with a home run, five RBIs, and three runs scored. The Cubs have hit .249 over the last week with eight home runs and 34 runs scored in the last seven ga,es.

Current Cubs have 50 career at-bats against Nick Martinez. They have hit .220 against Martinez. Dansby Swanson is 3-8 with three doubles. Meanwhile, Nico Hoerner is 2-6 against Martinez.

Final Reds-Cubs Prediction & Pick

Nick Martinez has been great this month. He has made four starts, giving up five runs, but just two earned. With 24.2 innings of work, he has a .73 ERA, while he is 4-0 on the month. Meanwhile, Kyle Hendricks has been fairly average this month. In 20.2 innings of work, he has given up nine runs, while the Cubs have gone 2-2 in those four games. While the Cubs are hitting better than the Reds in the last week, the difference in pitching will be the difference in this one. Take the Reds in this game.

Final Reds-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Reds ML (+106)