We're set for yet another MLB betting prediction and pick as we head to the central divisions for this next interleague series. The Cincinnati Reds will visit the Minnesota Twins for the beginning of a three-game series. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Reds-Twins prediction and pick.

Reds-Twins Projected Starters

Julian Aguiar (RHP) vs. Bailey Ober (RHP)

Julian Aguiar (1-0) with a 5.06 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 11 K, 21.1 IP

Last Start: 9/8 @ NYM (W) – 4.2 IP, 0 ER, 2 K

2024 Road Splits: (1-0) with a 2.45 ERA, .170 OBA, 8 K, 14.2 IP

Bailey Ober (12-6) with a 3.77 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 162 K, 155.0 IP

Last Start: 9/7 @ KC (L) – 7.0 IP, 0 ER, 7 K

2024 Home Splits: (7-2) with a 3.80 ERA, .203 OBA, 75 K, 66.1 IP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Twins Odds

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +184

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -220

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How to Watch Reds vs. Twins

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/ 5:10 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports, MLB.TV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cincinnati Reds are currently fourth in the National League Central and sit 14 games back of the leading Brewers. Sitting 10 games back of the final Wild Card slot, the Reds have basically relinquished their hopes for the Postseason and will look forward to getting better during the offseason. They've gone a solid 6-4 over their last 10 games and have given opponents trouble with their scoring in bunches, but they'll be billed at the betting underdogs during their first regular season meetings against the Twins.

The Reds will send Julian Aguiar to the mound for just his sixth start of the season as he was called-up just over a month ago. Of his five appearances, the Reds have managed wins in all five games, making Aguiar a good-luck charm for them in a way. He's only allowed two combined runs over his last two starts and he made his last appearance without earning any runs. As the season carries on, look for him to see a few more meaningful starts as he tries to get his feet under him for becoming a big piece of this rotation moving forward.

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Minnesota Twins are currently third in the American League Central and they sit 5.5 games back of the leading Cleveland Guardians. They've gone 4-6 over their last 10 games, currently occupying the final Wild Card spot for the American League. They'll need to tighten things up as the season draws to a close as the Detroit Tigers are firmly on their heels and just 3.5 games back of overtaking them for the Wild Card. While the Twins have yet to see the Reds in action this season, they're the rightful betting favorites and will have every advantage playing this series in their home ballpark.

The Twins will send Bailey Ober to the mound as their most reliable ace on the season. With a 12-6 record, he's tied for 15th in the majors for the best W/L mark. His record is even more impressive at home where he's 7-2 and has notched 75 total strikeouts through 12 starts. While he doesn't typically allow too many extra-base hits, his 0.98 WHIP ranks fourth in the MLB and he does a tremendous job of striking out the side. If he can find his punch-out pitches early, expect Ober to have yet another successful game in front of the home fans.

Final Reds-Twins Prediction & Pick

This is the only time these two teams will be meeting each other during the season and the Minnesota Twins certainly have something to play for as they try to sustain their standing as the final AL Wild Card team in. While the Cincinnati Reds put together a valiant effort, this won't be their year to make the Postseason, barring any tremendous comebacks.

The best aspect of this particular game will be the pitching matchup between Aguiar and Ober. During September, Julian Aguiar has only allowed two runs and has yet to see a loss in a game where he has made an appearance. His stock is rising quickly as a viable piece of this rotation, so expect him to have another strong showing in this one.

However, Bailey Ober has been too consistent at home this season to fade him or the Twins in this spot. His 3.80 ERA and blistering rate in which he can strike batters out gives him the edge over the young Julian Agiuar of the Reds. We'll go with the safe pick here and take the Minnesota Twins to win this game as Bailey Ober pitches another gem at home.

Final Reds-Twins Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Twins -1.5 (-104)