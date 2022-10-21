Resident Evil Showcase gives updates on Resident Evil games

The recently concluded Resident Evil Showcase gave updates for various games in the franchise. This includes Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, and Resident Evil Re:Verse. Keep reading to learn more.

The Resident Evil Showcase focused on three big games, while also giving updates on various other projects. Let’s take a look at the games that they tackled in the showcase.

Resident Evil Village Gold Edition

The Resident Evil Village Gold Edition is one of the most anticipated releases in the franchise. That’s because of the Winters’ Expansion, which adds many new features to the base game. The Winters’ Expansion includes the long-awaited third-person mode, as well as an update to the game’s Mercenaries game mode. Most important of all, it includes Shadows of Rose, which tells the story of Rose 16 years after Ethan’s sacrifice. Rose must face her fears, and come to terms with the power she received.

To learn more about what they revealed about this game in the showcase, click here. To learn more about the expansion as a whole, click here.

Resident Evil Re:Verse

Resident Evil Re:Verse is Capcom’s take on an asymmetrical multiplayer game. After players were left hanging by its teaser last year, we finally have more news about it. The Showcase showed a trailer for Re:Verse, which showed gameplay that looks much better than the older teaser. It also showed more playable characters, along with a peek at other features like weapon customization. They also showed the game’s roadmap, as well as give details about its early access.

To learn more about these details, head on over here.

Resident Evil 4 Remake

The other big reveal came in the form of more news about the Resident Evil 4 remake. The game’s upgraded graphics and gameplay were featured, and they also showed a trailer. The trailer contains many familiar story pieces, especially for those who have played the game before. They also revealed other game features, including the return of the fan-favorite merchant who asks us what we’re buying. Other than this, they also opened pre-orders for the game and revealed the Deluxe and Collector’s editions.

If you want to learn more about the Deluxe and Collector’s Editions, click here. If you want to know about the game’s release itself, head here.

Other Resident Evil News

The Showcase on the official Resident Evil YouTube channel included updates about Resident Evil Village’s performance on Mac, which Village can now be played on. They also released an update about the Nintendo Switch Cloud versions of the games and gave release dates for all four of them. The PlayStation version of the Resident Evil Showcase, on the other hand, gave an update on the team’s progress on the Resident Evil Village VR mode.

That’s all the news we got from the Resident Evil Showcase. For more gaming news from us, click here.