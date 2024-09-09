As crazy as it may sound, Jimmy Uso has officially been off of WWE television and, in turn, out of The Bloodline, for almost five months, being jumped out of the faction by Tama Tonga in a move designed to fully consolidate power around the new “Tribal Chief” Solo Sikoa.

In his time away, Uso has been brought up in conversation fairly often, either by his former faction or his former tag team partner, but his on-screen presence has been sorely missed, as there have been multiple shows over the past few months where fans expected to see “Big Jim” back only to be sorely disappointed by his absence, including when Roman Reigns was jumped by the new Bloodline a few weeks back.

What gives? Is Uso dealing with some secret injury fans aren't aware of? Or is this simply planned time off the likes of which plenty of wrestlers receive from time to time?

Discussing his son's absence from television on his Off The Top podcast, Rikishi let it be known that the eldest Use is healthy, happy, and enjoying his time away from television as he waits for his next opportunity.

“Jimmy's doing fine. I think at any given moment, hopefully that Jimmy will be ready to come back, to be able to do what he loves,” Rikishi revealed via Fightful. “I'm sure he misses the fans, and I'm sure you all miss Jimmy. He's doing great. He's got some time to be able to rest the body, rest the mind. He's ready to go, so hopefully, we're able to see Jimmy soon.”

Asked what Uso has been up to in his time away, Rikishi laid it out, noting that after 17 years in the trenches, a break was well deserved.

“He's recharged. 17 years, these boys have been in there. 17 years non-stop. Of course, within 17 years, there's injuries. But we're taught to keep going,g. So for him and his brother Jey, they've been dominating tag team competition for a minute. The beautiful thing about [being in a] tag team is that one is hurt, the other can do most of the work just to get by,” Rikishi noted.

“So for him to finally kind of get a break and kind of sit back and recharge a lot of the broken bones, and do a lot of therapy, whether you need it or not, daily massages, just shut down everything, shut down media, shut down personal appearances, shut down taking bumps in the ring, shut down traveling, shut everything down, and just to be able to look in your living room and look at what's most important in your life, your family and your kids, that does the body and the mind tremendously good. It recharges your mind, your body, and your soul. He's been out a couple months, so if you've been off, I can imagine he's itching to get back too. I'm sure that he's happy to take time off, but I'm sure, speaking from a wrestler, man, we don't know how to sit at home, man. All we know is to get out there and grind, be it in professional wrestling or our own business.”

Since initially landing in WWE all the way back in 2010, The Usos really have been putting in work within the WWE Universe, with Jimmy wrestling 1,476 matches and Jey somehow taking part in an incredible 1,518 matches. If, after all of that effort, Jimmy gets a storyline-specific break, that's probably for the best, especially since it will only make things more interesting when he eventually returns to the ring in the future, be that back in The Bloodline, alongside Roman Reigns, or reunited with Jey either as The Usos full-time or just as brothers who stand in each others corner when they need it most.

Jey Uso expects to see his brother back to battle The Bloodline soon

Speaking of members of the Anoa'i-Fatu family and their expectations for Jimmy Uso's return in the not-too-distant future, Jey Uso touched on his brother's absence from WWE television in an appearance on The Masked Men Show and revealed when fans should expect to see him again.

“My brother will be back soon. I want to see him on TV. Like, if you really pay attention to Jimmy, Jimmy [is] funny as h*ll,” Uso declared via F4W. “He started shining on SmackDown for a little bit, then he got hurt. I'm excited to see his character back on TV. How he is with Roman [Reigns] now. Even with me.”

‘Even with me,' you say? Oh snap, are fans actually going to get an Usos reunion in the not-too-distant future, supercharging a WWE Tag Team division that has been down pretty bad over the past year? Or is this more of a one-off reunion within the greater plans of the OG Bloodline as they pursue revenge on Sikoa and company, leading to a match later this year in a WarGames match at Survivor Series? Either way, getting Jimmy back on either RAW or SmackDown makes a ton of sense for WWE, as Jey's right, he is funny as all heck.