Recently, the Twilight actor admitted to sleeping on an inflatable boat for six months because he didn't own furniture, he stated in a recent interview with Architectural Digest.

The actor also discusses his design for an original sofa, which was revealed in the piece for AD.

Robert Pattinson's inflatable boat that he slept on

“There was a time when the only piece of furniture I had for about six months was an inflatable boat that would double as my couch, bed, and dining table,” he said. “I loved it very much, but it caused a lot of back problems.”

The boat may have been an inspiration for the new sofa that he designed. It's not your typical couch.

“I started sketching pieces of furniture I thought would make people interact in a playful and informal way,” the star said. “They all had disproportionate, oversized elements that were quite fun. And in the process of making some models out of clay, I found that organic overlapping curves had a similar effect.”

His sofa has overlapping curves and resembles an ear. However, the design works, considering it was meant to foster conversations. It's a conversation piece and allows two people sitting on it to chat easily.

With Robert Pattinson's success, his days of having an inflatable boat to sit, sleep, and eat on are surely over. Maybe his next design will be something that can be blown up.