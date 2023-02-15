As pitchers and catchers begin to report to Spring Training, the Colorado Rockies have made a decision on manager Bud Black. While the Rockies haven’t seen much recent success, Colorado seems pleased with Black’s performance.

The Rockies have signed Black to a one-year contract extension, via USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. Black has been the Rockies’ manager since 2017 and is now poised to hold that role until at least the 2024 season.

Under Bud Black, the Rockies have gone 417-453. He has the third-most wins among all managers in franchise history and needs just 23 more victories to supplant Don Baylor for second-most on the list.

Black’s tenure with the Rockies started off with a bang. They made the postseason for the first time since 2009 in Black’s first year. In 2018, Colorado won 91 games – their most since 2009 – and advanced to the National League Division Series.

But those first two years in Colorado were the only two times the Rockies would have winning records under Black. The season after their NLDS appearance, Colorado slipped to 71-91. This past season, the Rockies held an overall record of just 68-94.

However, Black has seen success with the team. Colorado, after signing Kris Bryant last season, believes that Black is the right manager to help lead the team’s rebound.

Black’s team enters the season in a loaded NL West featuring the Dodgers and Padres. They’ll have their work cut out for them if they want to go on a postseason run. But however the Rockies’ season ends up turning out, Colorado is standing by Black to lead the way.